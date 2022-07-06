081321-fea-shakeygravesavalon05-ml

Musician Shakey Graves

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Music Lovers Lineup

SHAKEY GRAVES, gates 7 p.m., show 8–11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., stripped-down folk rock act, $30–$60, tickets at ticketmaster.com.

COWBOY JUNKIES, 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., $29–$49, folk, blues and rock, $29–$49, tickets at sandstoneconcerts.com.

TIFFANY CHRISTOPHER, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, singer/songwriter in the Thursday Night Concert Series, take a chair or blanket, fruita.org/parksrec.

AS I LAY DYING, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., on the Two Decades of Destruction tour, $33, mesatheater.com.

GRAND JUNCTION CENTENNIAL BAND, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Long Family Park, 3117 F Road, facebook.com/Grandjunctioncentennialband.