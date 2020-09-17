In our last column, we discussed Leta’s good fortune of having the proper insurance coverage in place when her husband passed away and left her with the controlling interest in their business. Because of Jack and Leta’s forethought in securing the proper types, and amounts, of insurance, she had funds to keep the business running and the other owner in the business had the money to buy Leta’s majority share of the company.
In addition, Leta and Jack had other types of insurance that were not important in that setting, but would have been critical in other settings. Those coverages included a disability policy on Jack and Sandi, the other owner, as well as adequate coverage on the business itself, including a commercial “umbrella” policy.
A disability policy offers insurance coverage that will provide income to a person in the event he/she is unable to perform his/her work responsibilities due to a disability. The provisions that govern this type of policy can be complicated, so we always recommend that our clients work through a local, experienced insurance firm rather than try to buy that type of coverage online.
An umbrella policy is called that because that policy sits on top of other coverages and extends those protections in most instances at a reduced price compared to having only the underlying coverage at higher limits. Again, understanding this type of coverage is not an easy task unless you are being guided by a knowledgeable, local firm.
There are other types of insurance that small business owners should consider, especially when it comes to incorporating their business, or the sales proceeds when it is eventually sold, into their estate plan. We work closely with our client’s insurance advisors, or if none exists, we always recommend that they establish a relationship with a trusted insurance advisor so that we can coordinate coverage with the goals of the estate plan.
Apart from these types of coverages for a small business and/or its owner(s), there is also an important role that life insurance can play in any person’s estate plan, even if he/she is not the owner of a business.
An irrevocable life Insurance trust (also referred to as an “ILIT”) is a type of trust that is set up to own a life insurance policy. An existing policy can be transferred to the ILIT after it's been formed, or the trust can purchase the policy directly. It has three components. The grantor is the person creating the trust; the trustee (someone other than grantor) manages the trust, and the beneficiaries named will receive the insurance proceeds after the grantor passes away.
The trustee purchases an insurance policy, with the grantor as the insured, the trust as owner and usually, also the beneficiary. When the insurance benefit is paid after the grantor’s death, the trustee will collect the funds and use them to pay estate taxes and/or other expenses of the grantor’s estate and then any residual money can be paid to the beneficiaries described in the trust. It won’t take you long to find sufficient online resources that will explain more details about an ILIT, but as with every tool used in an estate plan, you are better talking with an expert advisor before deciding if an ILIT is right for you and your family.
We discuss these, and other, estate planning matters in our no-cost seminars.
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
