Cookie cravings: Girl Scouts ready to indulge your sweet tooth with cookies

A hundred years ago, girl scouts baked cookies to sell for a quarter or so a dozen.
There was a certain shortbread recipe they were supposed to follow — “You can Google it and find the recipe,” said Ashley Douglas, the Western Slope regional manager for Girls Scouts of Colorado.
Or you can buy a box of Trefoils.
Today, in fact, you can do just that as Girl Scout Cookies Season has arrived.
Emma Raff, 12, would be glad to sell you a box. She’s also glad she didn’t have to bake them or any of the other cookies. But if she did, “I think Samoas would be very fun to make,” she said. “They have a chocolate drizzle on top and I feel it would be so fun to drizzle the chocolate.”
She’s “not exactly” a baker, she admitted. The sixth-grader would rather paint or hang out with her friends, both things she has done through Girl Scouts, along with camping and rafting trips and going to Girl Scouts camp.
She’s pretty proud of her whitewater rafting patch as well as her Bronze Award, which is “the lowest of the higher awards” and can be earned when “you do something to help your community,” she said.
She earned hers by working with other girls to make a buddy bench for her school last year.
But now it’s Cookie Season and time to put on her entrepreneurial hat. Her goal is to sell 1,300 boxes of cookies.
She sold more than 1,000 boxes last year, so her goal is attainable, she said.
“I sell online a lot. I try to go to as many booths as possible so I can get to my goal,” Raff said.
She also has a number of reliable cookie buyers.
“I normally just remind people that I have cookies and they let me know right away that they want some,” she said.
Being able to say “I have cookies” is something far different from 35-year-old Douglas’ experience as a young Girl Scout. She had only an order form instead of cookies at the ready.
She carried that form around, taking orders written in pencil or pen and turned the form in by a certain date. Then there was a wait for the cookies to arrive. And then finally she delivered the cookies.
There were no digital sales, something that started in 2014.
“It’s a lot easier now,” Douglas said. “You don’t have to track people down later or collect payment later.”
She started selling cookies in 1995, when boxes of cookies cost $3 — most now cost $5. She sold cookies for 11 years while growing up in the Grand Valley and has no idea how many boxes of cookies she sold during that time.
“I’m sure it was less than girls sell today,” she said.
“I was very shy, I can tell you that,” Douglas said. “I did not do a lot of just really reaching out on my own.”
She preferred selling cookies at booths in front of stores, which helped her learn how to talk to people, to be confident and how to count back change.
When she finally began to feel comfortable and confident in talking to people, that became her favorite thing about Cookie Season, Douglas said.
She would talk about her experiences in Girls Scouts, the camping trips and service projects and the things she got to do that her friends at school did not because they weren’t in scouting, she said.
Raff said she also has gained confidence through selling cookies. “Before Girl Scouts I didn’t have confidence,” she said.
“Something that I like about Girl Scouts is being able to meet new people and have experiences that I wouldn’t have if I didn’t sell cookies to earn the money to go to camp and things like that,” she said.
However, Cookie Season funds aren’t all going toward activities and fun, she noted.
“We do earn badges for the amount of cookies that we sell, but we also use the money that we earn to donate to local places to help people,” she said.
“I donate to HopeWest,” she said. “I know people who have gone there before, and I know that they give really good service.”
The nonprofit offers hospice, palliative and grief care among other things, and “they work hard,” Raff said. “I wanted to help them out.”
Being able to make that donation is another reason to sell a lot of boxes of cookies. And as it happens, her biggest “sale” ever was really a donation made at her cookie booth.
“I was just at Walmart and there were not many sales, and I was kind of losing hope for the day,” Raff said.
Then a man walked up and told her that “he couldn’t eat cookies but would give me $200 dollars to give them to people who could,” she said. “I thanked him like so many times and I started crying a little bit.”
She gave the cookies the man had purchased to employees at the Walmart and to HopeWest. “It felt good. I liked seeing how happy they were. And I felt like I did something nice. Even though it was him who donated, I still felt good.”
So Raff is starting out this Cookie Season with high hopes, good memories and a new cookie to pitch: the Raspberry Rally.
“If you’ve ever had a Thin Mint, it’s like a sister to a Thin Mint,” she said. “But it’s more fruity inside, and the inside is pink.”
The Raspberry Rally might be her second favorite cookie now, her favorite being Tagalongs because they have peanut butter kind of like that used in Reese’s candies, and “I love Reese’s,” she said.
Despite not have peanut butter, the Raspberry Rally is still good, she said.
However, the hitch with getting the Raspberry Rally is that they can only be ordered online beginning Feb. 27 and will be shipped directly to customers.
Just as many businesses have experienced supply problems since the pandemic began, the Girl Scouts’ bakeries have had issues, Douglas said.
Last year, scouts had trouble getting boxes of 2022’s new cookie, Adventurefuls, a crispy brownie cookie with a caramel crème center.
“A lot of people have not had the opportunity to try them yet,” she said, admitting that Adventurefuls are even giving Samoas a run for the status of her favorite cookie. “They are phenomenal.”
However, it might be the issues with Adventurefuls that resulted in online-only ordering for Raspberry Rally, Douglas said.
Raff still recommends people make an effort to try the Raspberry Rally.
“I think it’s very exciting,” Raff said. “I love them.”
She also wants people to know that Cookie Season will be over on March 12, so don’t wait to buy.
Her pitch to potential customers: “Do you want to buy some Girl Scout cookies? And most people say ‘Yes,’ because Girl Scout cookies are awesome.”