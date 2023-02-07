Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cookie cravings: Girl Scouts ready to indulge your sweet tooth with cookies

Cookie cravings: Girl Scouts ready to indulge your sweet tooth with cookies

A hundred years ago, girl scouts baked cookies to sell for a quarter or so a dozen.

020523-ls-ashleydouglas1.jpg

Ashley Douglas sold Girl Scout cookies from 1995 to 2006. During that time, scouts took orders for cookies instead of selling boxes already in-hand. Having the cookies at the time of sale is much better, said Douglas, who is now the Western Slope regional manager for Girl Scouts of Colorado.

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
020523-ls-girlscouts2.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Emma Raff started in Girls Scouts as a Daisy in kindergarten. She is now 12 and likes to tell people about her experiences in Girl Scouts. She also likes to sell a lot of cookies during Girl Scout Cookie Season, which starts today.
020523-ls-ashleydouglas2.jpg

Ashley Douglas grew up in the Grand Valley and sold cookies as a Girl Scout for 11 years. This photo was taken during her Girl Scout days when she gained the confidence she now uses daily as the Western Slope regional manager for Girl Scouts of Colorado.

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
020523-ls-girlscouts1.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

LEFT: Emma Raff, center, joined her friends and fellow Girls Scouts at a lot of booths last year to sell as many boxes of Girl Scout cookies as she could. Her goal for this Cookie Season is to sell 1,300 boxes of cookies. RIGHT: Emma Raff started in Girls Scouts as a Daisy in kindergarten. She is now 12 and likes to tell people about her experiences in Girl Scouts. She also likes to sell a lot of cookies during Girl Scout Cookie Season, which starts today.

Tags

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred