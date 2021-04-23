As the Sentinel reported earlier this week, I was honored to announce a $30 million charitable contribution on behalf of Rocky Mountain Health Plans, a UnitedHealth Group company. The donation will significantly strengthen the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation as a force for good on the Western Slope, with a focus on building and diversifying the health care workforce in the region. Funding will also benefit several organizations throughout Colorado, selected in partnership with Attorney General Phil Weiser, to sustain and expand critical mental and behavioral health services for children and youth as part of the newly established Health Young/Strong Colorado Fund.
How did we get here? Community cooperation.
Nearly 50 years ago, Rocky Mountain Health Plans (RMHP) was founded by a group of community-minded physicians, entrepreneurs and leaders who knew our community could do better. They understood then what we still know now: Everybody deserves access to high-quality care—regardless of their personal means, who they are or where they are from. They also knew:
n There is no community unless everyone is included.
n There is no health without whole person care, behavioral health and community infrastructure.
n There is no future if children and youth don’t have the support they need to grow and achieve their full potential.
Over the decades since our founding, RMHP employees (and my predecessors as CEO — Mike Weber, John Hopkins and Steve ErkenBrack) did the hard work required to do the right thing — the right way — to bring that vision to life.
Continuing in that tradition — and UnitedHealthcare’s commitment to the state of Colorado and the people we serve here — Rocky Mountain Health Plans chose to reinvest $30 million to help address some of the most pressing health challenges in the area.
We know first-hand that there is an urgent need to invest in our youth and the health of our community. Data from America’s Health Rankings shows that even before the pandemic, Colorado youth have comparatively low rates of high school graduation (ranked 44th in the country), and higher rates of teen suicide (43rd in the country), for example. With very few exceptions, we anticipate that most public health challenges have been exacerbated by the pandemic. Most in-person care, especially primary care and preventative screenings, nearly came to a halt at the beginning of the pandemic and have still not recovered fully. The social and economic upheaval undermined normal, healthy routines by isolating people from one another and causing higher levels of anxiety and depression. Simply put, we need more healthcare workers. And by diversifying the healthcare workforce that serves our community, we also will reflect the changing face of Colorado.
Our founders — who started operations out of a 7-11 storefront near the St. Mary’s campus —dreamed of making a difference for the people of the Western Slope when they created Rocky Mountain Health Plans nearly 50 years ago. This week’s $30 million commitment furthers that vision, providing another opportunity for us to give back to the community we are honored to serve.
And it’s a community that needs us now more than ever. We are growing and expanding our mission with the resources of UnitedHealthcare — and with the hard work of over 300 employees who call Grand Junction home.
Rocky Mountain Health Plans is a community resource, sustained by generations of leaders and partners throughout Western Colorado. We’re proud of the past but know that all that matters is what we do next. Health care is challenging. Health policy is always changing. While we don’t have all of the solutions, the one thing we know for certain is that community collaboration works. Standing up for people who need help works. Partnering closely with providers works. Working together saves money, improves quality and sustains access to care for everyone. That’s what we’re going to keep doing, no matter what comes next.
Patrick Gordon is the CEO of Rocky Mountain Health Plans, a UnitedHealth Group company