A Colorado Court of Appeals panel recently stymied an effort by a man who shot a Rifle police officer in 2010 to get authorities to release miscellaneous items confiscated at the time of his arrest.
The appeals court upheld a lower-court ruling that the court lacked jurisdiction to consider the motion by Phillip Amonette asking for the items to be released to his “next of kin.”
According to the appeals court ruling, in his motion Amonette had “listed the property as (1) a Leatherman SuperTool with case; (2) a Zippo brand lighter with case; (3) a Bic lighter with silver and turquoise case; (4) a small Kershaw pocket knife; (5) a leather belt; (6) a pair of leather work boots; and (7) a ‘small amount of currency’ (in bills) and change.”
Amonette, 64, is in the Bent County Correctional Facility, after being sentenced in 2012 to a 29-year prison term in connection with the shooting.
He had shot an officer responding to a domestic incident involving Amonette and his girlfriend.
Fortunately for the officer, the bullet struck his protective vest and a cellphone he was carrying in his left chest pocket, which kept him from suffering serious injuries or losing his life.
A second officer then shot Amonette four times. Amonette spent weeks in a coma and suffered long-term injuries.
A jury found Amonette not guilty of first-degree attempted murder, but convicted him on charges of first-degree assault against a peace officer with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.
His conviction was upheld in an appeals court ruling.
According to the appeals court ruling regarding the confiscated property, “(n)early seven years later,” Amonette, representing himself, filed the motion for the property’s return.
Prosecutors responded by citing past precedential rulings, saying the district court lacked jurisdiction to consider the motion because it was filed after Amonette was sentenced.
Prosecutors argued that even if the lower court declined to follow one of those rulings, it lacked jurisdiction based on another precedential ruling because there “is a dispute as to whether the property is subject to return,” and resolving that dispute would involve substantial new fact-finding proceedings, according to the recent ruling.
While the appeals court found the lower court lacked jurisdiction, “Amonette isn’t without another option: he may file a civil action to seek the return of his property,” the appeals court said in its ruling.
But it said it is expressing no opinion on the merits of any such claim.
The shooting was investigated by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff spokesman Walt Stowe said it’s up to the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to tell the Sheriff’s Office whether the items in question are no longer needed for evidentiary purposes and should be released or destroyed.
“We have no problem releasing it, but we don’t have that authority, I guess is what I’m saying,” Stowe said.
Prosecutors for the 9th Judicial District could not be reached for comment.