Chance of Rain: 93% Sunrise: 07:07:28 AM Sunset: 05:49:26 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: ESE @ 7mph UV Index: 1 Low

Saturday Night

Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.