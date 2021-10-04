Correction, Oct. 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The golf course where Palisade High School golfer works in the summer was incorrect in a story about the state golf qualifiers in Sunday’s Daily Sentinel.Blake Hooker works at Chipeta Golf Course, where the Bulldogs practice, not at Bookcliff Country Club. Facebook Twitter Email Print Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Day Precip Temp Mon 2% 51° 79° Mon Monday 79°/51° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:13:28 AM Sunset: 06:51:21 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: E @ 9mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 3% 54° 78° Tue Tuesday 78°/54° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:14:26 AM Sunset: 06:49:47 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSE @ 10mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 54F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 37% 49° 68° Wed Wednesday 68°/49° Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 07:15:24 AM Sunset: 06:48:13 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: SW @ 9mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 52° 72° Thu Thursday 72°/52° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:16:23 AM Sunset: 06:46:40 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: S @ 10mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 47° 67° Fri Friday 67°/47° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:17:21 AM Sunset: 06:45:08 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: S @ 13mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sat 35% 40° 57° Sat Saturday 57°/40° Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 07:18:20 AM Sunset: 06:43:36 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: WSW @ 10mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 14% 40° 61° Sun Sunday 61°/40° Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:19:20 AM Sunset: 06:42:05 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: N @ 7mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Clear. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Online Poll September is almost behind us and the Halloween season will soon kick into full gear. What do you like most about the season of ghosts, goblins and ghouls? You voted: Costume parties Candy! Lots and lots of candy! Pumpkin patches and corn mazes Haunted houses Horror movie marathons Bah humbug! I don't like any of it! Vote View Results Back Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking A new home for heart health