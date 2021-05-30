The spread of COVID-19 in Mesa County showed no signs of ebbing Saturday, as Mesa County Public Health reported an additional 48 new cases.
That brings the two-week case count to 711 and the one-week positivity rate to 5.6%, according to the county’s online dashboard.
On the hospitalization front, the number of residents receiving treatment for COVID-19 at an area facility is up to 28. As a result, the percentage of hospital beds in use remains high. For all hospital beds, 88% are occupied and for Intensive Care Unit beds that number is 86%.
Cases in Mesa County began to spike primarily in April. In that month, county health officials documented a dozen COVID-19 outbreaks. In May, Mesa County Public Health logged an additional 14 outbreaks, many at area schools.
To date, 174 Mesa County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Statewide, 6,576 deaths have been reported, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment numbers.