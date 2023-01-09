Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Couple bringing Human Bean coffee shops to Grand Valley

Human Bean owners Jackson and Brooke Bennett enjoying hot coffee on a snowy day.

Brooke Bennett comes from a family of Grand Valley business owners, with her father and brother — Eric and Blake Jackson, respectively —operating Jackson Group Peterbilt in Fruita and facilitating the opening of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Clifton.

Soon, she and her husband, Jackson Bennett, will be officially entering the local business scene as well.

The construction of The Human bean 2nd location at Teller Arms Plaza. south side of the building which will be the drive thru area.
Construction of The Human Bean's first location at 3222 F rd. is nearing completion and to be opened soon.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Human Bean coffee shop owners Jackson and Brooke Bennett enjoy hot coffee on a snowy day at their first store, which will open this month at 3222 F Road in Clifton. Below, a second Human Bean location is under construction in Teller Arms Plaza on North Avenue in Grand Junction. It is expected to open this spring.

An error occurred