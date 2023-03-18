Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Couple opens GJ Mart, Junction's newest Asian marketplace

Meng Truong and his wife, Mey, have lived in the Grand Valley for 13 years, but they’ve recently taken on a brand-new experience: owning and operating a market.

One day, Meng and Mey noticed that Teller Arms Liquor had moved out of the building at the intersection of North 24th Street and Belford Avenue. The Vietnamese-Cambodian couple immediately had interest in the space but weren’t sure how to utilize it. They considered opening a convenience store before they decided they could stand out more by turning the building into an Asian market.

Meng Truong and his wife, Mey, who have lived in the Grand Valley for 13 years, recently opened the GJ Mart, full of Asian goods, at the intersection of North 24th Street and Belford Avenue. “This is our first time in the grocery business,” Meng said.
GJ Mart receives its litany of Asian products from a distributor in California. The store’s shelves are packed with items from across Asia, including Japanese, Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean and Filipino snacks and delicacies.
