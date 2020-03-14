All Mesa County Libraries locations will close beginning Sunday until at least April 6 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-10 coronavirus.
This follows a string of library closures across the state.
In a news release, library officials cited the presumptive positive case announced in Mesa County as a reason for closure.
Those with materials checked out are encouraged to keep them until the library reopens. Mesa County Libraries are fine-free. WiFi will be available with signals accessible from outside the buildings. Electronic materials, such as ebooks, are still available for download online.