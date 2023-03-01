A tug of war between the coronavirus and flu has been unfolding in Mesa County for which of the two viruses can infect the most.
Officials said that the coronavirus continues to affect a higher volume of people in Mesa County, despite it being the middle of flu season. The past two weeks saw 137 coronavirus cases and five hospital admissions in Mesa County, according to Mesa County Public Health.
An important distinction, however, is the way in which these cases are counted.
“Every single positive case of coronavirus is counted, but the only cases of influenza that are counted are the ones that result in hospitalization,” said Thomas Orr, regional disease surveillance specialist with Mesa County Public Health. “When my career began, we were counting every case of influenza the same way we are doing it with the coronavirus today, so the way we count COVID-19 cases may change in the future.”
Flu season generally spans from October to May, with peak season usually in January and February. In Mesa County, Orr said December saw a higher volume of influenza cases, and February has been “relatively flu-free.”
A total of 109 cases of hospitalization from influenza has been reported in Mesa County this season so far, and about 80 of those cases came in December, Orr said.
“The flu has dropped off significantly in February,” Orr said. “I wish I had a crystal ball to understand the reason why December was so much worse than January and February, and to telegraph how things will go into the spring, but it’s all speculation.”
Although the coronavirus is more prevalent than the flu this season, Orr warned that a sudden spike in influenza cases sometimes occurs in spring.
Orr suggests getting a flu shot to minimize the complications associated with the virus.
“The flu shot changes each year, because the virus itself mutates and changes each year. We base each batch of vaccine off the flu variant in the Southern Hemisphere, since our flu seasons are the inverse of each other,” Orr said. “It’s almost like Yahtzee with influenza, because we base what is put into that batch of vaccine off what is happening around the world. Sometimes the shot is spot on, and other times it isn’t perfectly effective, but either way, getting the shot is better than getting the flu.”
Minimizing transmission of the virus is important to keep oneself and the community healthy. Orr recommends proper hand-washing, staying home when sick and avoiding contact with youth, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals. Still, Orr said the most effective way of warding off the virus is by getting a flu shot.
“I’m not a conspiracy theorist about vaccines, so I really believe that it is a good idea to get your flu shot,” Orr said. “This season has a good batch.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.