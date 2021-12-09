A late-year surge in COVID-19 deaths in Mesa County is projected to secure the coronavirus as the leading cause of death in the county in 2021, Mesa County Public Health said in a statement Wednesday.
After 41 deaths from COVID-19 in October and 49 in November — the most the county’s seen since the pandemic began — MCPH reported that there were 16 deaths from the coronavirus in the first week of December, and that recent months’ death totals account for approximately 33% of the county’s COVID-19 deaths overall.
If current public health statistical trends continue, the county said that COVID-19 will account for more local deaths in 2021 than heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, Alzheimer’s disease, or suicide.
Of November’s deaths, seven were people between the ages of 30 and 59 years old, 10 were between 60 and 69, and the remaining 32 were 70 or older.
A spike in COVID-19 deaths on the Western Slope isn’t limited to Mesa County.
From Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, the Delta County Health Department reported eight deaths from the coronavirus, bringing its pandemic total to 105. The victims were two men aged 44-54, one man aged 55-64, one woman and one man aged 65-74, one man aged 75-84, and one woman and one man aged 85 or older.
Even as the U.S. reaches a milestone of roughly 200 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, cases and hospitalizations are spiking again, even in highly inoculated corners of the country like New England.
New cases in the U.S. climbed from an average of nearly 95,000 a day on Nov. 22 to almost 119,000 a day this week, and hospitalizations are up 25% from a month ago. The increases are due almost entirely to the delta variant, though the omicron mutation has been detected in about 20 states and is sure to spread even more.
Deaths are running close to 1,600 a day on average, back up to where they were in October. And the overall U.S. death toll less than two years into the crisis could hit another milestone, 800,000, in a matter of days.
The situation is not as dire as last year’s surge, before the public had any access to COVID-19 vaccines, but the roughly 60% of the U.S. population that is fully vaccinated is not enough to prevent hot spots.
The cold weather, Thanksgiving gatherings and a big rebound in holiday travel are all believed play a role, along with public weariness with pandemic restrictions.
Nearly 48 million people have received a booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.