The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has voted to more than double the price of nonresident bear licenses, to $250, deciding that its effort to reduce human-bear conflicts by trying to boost hunter harvest of the animals through a deeply discounted license price hasn’t been working.
A $250 license would still be below the $293 average that mountain states charge for out-of-state bear licenses. Agency staff had proposed a $116.77 price for the license for next year, up from $110.59 based on an adjustment for inflation, but the commission decided a much higher price was warranted.
