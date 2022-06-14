In January 2020, the Daily Sentinel ran an online poll asking readers what restaurants they most wanted to see in Grand Junction.
After 1,500 votes were cast for more than 50 different restaurant options, Cracker Barrel was the clear winner, taking 20% of the vote.
Those voters will see their hopes realized in the not-too-distant future.
Once the former Sutherlands building at 2405 Patterson Road near Mesa Mall is demolished, Cracker Barrel plans to be one of three restaurants built on the property, sporting an 8,992-square-foot restaurant and gift shop with outdoor porch dining.
Additionally, Texas Roadhouse plans to relocate to the site from its 2870 North Ave. location, moving into a new, 9,243-square foot building with a drive-up to-go window.
Chipotle plans to open a new location here as well, with a 2,338-square foot space featuring a drive-thru window.
“These three restaurants are currently going through the review process, so the site plans haven’t been officially approved yet,” said Scott Peterson, Grand Junction senior planner. “The anticipated approval date is sometime this summer, with roughly a spring 2023 opening.”
This soon-to-be-approved reutilization of the former lumber company into three restaurant chains, including Cracker Barrel’s fifth Colorado location — and only location in the state outside of the Front Range — is the latest sign of growth for Mesa Mall after the opening of stores such as Dillard’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and HomeGoods in the past year and a half.
The expansion of Grand Junction’s culinary scene isn’t going to be limited to the former lumberyard, either.
The city of Grand Junction’s Community Development website features a database of developments, from proposed plans to completed projects.
This site confirms that plans are in the works for the likes of Panda Express, Five Guys and Culver’s to come to Grand Junction.
Panda Express is planned for the northwest Grand Junction District, near Cafe Rio Mexican Grill and Kohl’s off Market Street.
Burger and fries giant Five Guys plans to move into the former Mi Mexico property at 2480 U.S. Highway 6&50, along with Arizona-based Lone Spur Cafe’s third Colorado location.
According to the permit information, the companies will split the former Mexican restaurant into two separate spaces under the same ownership, adding a 600-square-foot addition to the eastern side of the building.
Another boost to the mall area will come courtesy of Culver’s. Known for its burgers, frozen custard and cheese curds, the fast food chain’s current closest location to Grand Junction is in Rifle.
However, a permit has been approved for a new Culver’s to set up shop at the former Burger King at 582 24½ Road.
Baseline Capital Investment LLP’s new building at 1221 Wellington Ave. will feature a Jersey Mike’s and a MOD Pizza. The immediate timeline for the restaurants’ openings is unclear, but they are set for this year.
In addition to a surge of new restaurant brands calling Grand Junction home, other chains plan to expand to new locations.
Pizza Hut is to open an approximately 5,800-square-foot business with a drive-thru window and two tenant units at 2778 Acrin Ave. in Orchard Mesa.
Orchard Mesa is also getting a Taco Bell at the intersection of Linden Avenue and U.S. Highway 50, directly across the street from Dairy Queen. It will be 2,248 square feet and feature a drive-thru window.
