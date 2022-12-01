Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Cracker Barrel still coming to GJ

In June, it became public knowledge that the old Sutherlands building, once the sprawling home of a hardware and home improvement store, would be torn down to make way for a trio of restaurants.

The most notable restaurant slated to call the property at 2405 Patterson Road near Mesa Mall home is Cracker Barrel, which will occupy 8,992 square feet with its restaurant, gift shop and outdoor porch area.

111822 old sutherlands building.jpg

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

The old Sutherland’s lumberyard, 2405 Patterson Road, will be home to Cracker Barrel and Chipotle restaurants, after the building is torn down next year. The Southern-style chain restaurant will occupy 8,992 square feet with its restaurant, gift shop and outdoor porch area.
Texas Roadhouse

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Texas Roadhouse, 2870 North Ave., will not be relocating to the Mesa Mall area after signing a new lease on its current location.

