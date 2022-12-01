Cracker Barrel still coming to GJ

The old Sutherland’s lumberyard, 2405 Patterson Road, will be home to Cracker Barrel and Chipotle restaurants, after the building is torn down next year. The Southern-style chain restaurant will occupy 8,992 square feet with its restaurant, gift shop and outdoor porch area.
In June, it became public knowledge that the old Sutherlands building, once the sprawling home of a hardware and home improvement store, would be torn down to make way for a trio of restaurants.
The most notable restaurant slated to call the property at 2405 Patterson Road near Mesa Mall home is Cracker Barrel, which will occupy 8,992 square feet with its restaurant, gift shop and outdoor porch area.
Additionally, Texas Roadhouse was slated to relocate to occupy 9,243 square feet at the site, and Chipotle is slated to open a new location there, as well, that will occupy 2,338 square feet.
However, those who were thrilled at the news have noticed that there hasn’t been any activity at the old Sutherlands building — outside of its annual two-month stint as a Spirit Halloween store, of course.
Mesa Mall General Manager Jay Greenberg said that those who are nervous about the prospects of Cracker Barrel’s move to Western Colorado being canned can relax and take solace that old-fashioned Southern cooking is, indeed, on its way. Those excited about being future patrons will need to be patient, though.
“It’s being delayed right now until next year, the first of the year,” Greenberg said.
“We had some delay issues with some internal things that happened that we needed some approvals for. Everything’s still moving forward as planned ... Cracker Barrel’s still coming. Chipotle’s still coming. We have a few others that will be announced coming up, as well.”
However, while Cracker Barrel and Chipotle are still slated to open sites at 2405 Patterson Road after the former Sutherlands building is demolished next year, Texas Roadhouse has had a change in plans.
The restaurant was originally going to relocate from its current location at 2870 North Ave., but such a move is no longer in the cards.
“We have re-signed our current location, so we’re going to stay in our current location and maybe pursue a relocation down the road,” said Texas Roadhouse Senior Director of Public Relations Travis Doster. “For the next five years, we’ll be in our current location.”
A restaurant owned by Texas Roadhouse might still call the former Sutherlands spot home in the future, though. Doster said nothing is “a done deal” and that Texas Roadhouse is still in the process of determining its next corporate move in Grand Junction.
“I know we’re possibly exploring one of the previous options for our other concept called Bubba’s 33,” Doster said. “We only have 34 of them, but it’s a concept that’s a family restaurant. Roadhouse is kind of your country restaurant and this is a little bit more rock ‘n’ roll, lots of TVs. It was founded in 2014.”
If Texas Roadhouse opens a Bubba’s 33 at the former Sutherlands location or at another location in the Grand Valley, it would be Colorado’s third Bubba’s 33, as there’s one location each in Denver and Colorado Springs.