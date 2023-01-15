It started simply enough. Some words in verse, a little story about a young, brave bee.
It turned into days that began at 4:30 a.m. on an elliptical, poking letter after letter on an iPad, forming lines in iambic pentameter with couplets and quatrains that many of us ditched at the door of our high school English class.
Michael Pietrack acknowledges he could have picked something easier, more free flowing. Something that didn’t require so many steps.
“Every word is surgically input,” said Pietrack, 44. “It takes immense concentration to write in iambic pentameter.”
And yet he wrote while on an elliptical because he didn’t want to give up exercising. And he was up early because he didn’t want to give up any time with his wife and three daughters. And he wrote in iambic pentameter because: “My cute answer is, I had no choice because bees talk in rhyme.”
Pietrack’s first book, “Legacy: The Saga Begins,” was released two weeks ago. It is 14 chapters long, a blending of fable and narrative poetry. It’s also part of beelore, historical stories told by the meadow bees of the Primdale Hive.
This particular bit of beelore concerns Ablebee, a young bee who goes on an epic adventure, facing fears and danger to save his queen.
Ablebee is based on a bee named Buzzy created by Pietrack’s dad, David Pietrack, about 30 years ago for bedtime stories.
His dad is an “amazing storyteller” who can turn any fish story into “Moby Dick,” said Michael Pietrack in an interview from his downtown Grand Junction office where he heads up two medical executive search firms.
In David Pietrack’s original story, Buzzy lived in a hive where all the bees had two wings, but he was born with four. He was fast but lacked confidence and had to face his fears to win a race. The moral of the story was along the lines of “if you don’t try, you won’t win,” Pietrack said.
While his dad wasn’t a bee expert — all bees have four wings and male bees are drones lacking stingers — that wasn’t the point. “He was just trying to get us to go to sleep,” said Pietrack, referring to himself and his brothers.
As Michael Pietrack and his brothers grew up, Buzzy had many adventures. “It was all about being noble,” David Pietrack said.
“Be noble” was an admonition his dad added to his stories and would say to his sons on their way out the door for school each day, Michael Pietrack said.
“It’s sort of been a guiding light,” Pietrack said. But when he was younger “it became an eye roll” for Pietrack and his brothers, and then it became a punchline. If one of his brothers was going out with a girl: “Hey, be noble, buddy.”
But “be noble” stuck. “It’s a principle, not a rule,” said Pietrack, who now tells his three daughters to “be noble.”
Fast forward to about 2009, and “it was Father’s Day and I didn’t have a gift for my dad,” Pietrack said.
He decided to draw on his undergrad degree in English literature from Colorado Mesa University and write a poem about Buzzy for his dad. Unfortunately, he got rushed, didn’t get the poem completed, and ended up purchasing a gift instead.
But for some reason, he couldn’t let the poem go. “The thing just would not stop,” he said.
With his dad’s help Pietrack created a back story for Buzzy who eventually became Ablebee. Pietrack expanded on the story and Ablebee’s adventures and included his dad’s “be noble.”
The writing continued into 2013, when Pietrack thought he was done with his poem. It had 10 chapters, it wasn’t correctly metered and really was only a family story at that point, he said. He even recorded himself reading the poem with voices for all the characters and gave a copy to his dad.
“I listened to it every time I went on a car trip,” David Pietrack said.
The story itself got buried in a drawer for years until the pandemic hit in 2020, and Pietrack needed a creative outlet.
Ideas that had rolled around in his head poured into the story. In early 2021, now with 14 chapters, Pietrack again thought he was done.
He decided to send the poem to the U.K. to James Sale, who Pietrack calls “the foremost epic poet on the Earth today,” and to novelist and lyrical poet, Dawn Sinclair.
Sale enthusiastically liked the story and its unique, genre blending format, but politely explained that meter was completely off, Pietrack said.
Sinclair also gave Pietrack positive feedback, and along with Sale and others, encouraged and mentored Pietrack as he took on the laborious project of revamping the poem’s meter and making other revisions.
He continued to pour parts of himself into the book, including characters named for his daughters, characters with traits of people who had either rejected or helped him with his writing project, and his own life lessons from his successes or doubts and fears.
For example, while an undergrad at CMU, Pietrack was a catcher on the baseball team. “Looking back, I failed to reach potential because I was scared to fail,” he said.
He has since learned that fear of failure can either energize you to push to your potential or it can hold you back. It depends on how you face it, something that Ablebee learns in the story, he said.
Despite the fear he had as a baseball player, Pietrack sees his success in business as being directly related to his time at CMU and the baseball coaching and recruiting he did for New Mexico State University, where he also received his master’s degree in education, he said.
Even now, “everything I do is about teaching,” he said.
“I love to read Shakespeare,” he said, partly explaining his fascination with iambic pentameter. He also reads the Bible daily and “for me, that’s really poetic.”
Writing the lyrics for songs also is a hobby. His wife, Jamie, loves music’s melody but for him, “it’s really an instrument for words,” he said.
As he continued to work on his epic poem and story, Pietrack noticed how his writing was evolving and improving. Iambic pentameter even started slipping into his emails and texts.
“It rolls off the tongue,” he said. “It just sounds so good.”
It was last October when he made the final changes to what is now “Legacy: The Saga Begins.” Every word had been pecked to death, and yet he would still be making revisions had there not been a cutoff date for getting the book published.
Along with Pietrack’s poem, the book features 43 illustrations by Catrina Odom, an artist and fellow CMU graduate.
“The illustrations in this book are works of art. She deserves so much credit,” Pietrack said.
Pietrack and Odom talked over the scenes and how he envisioned them or wrote them, and then much was left to Odom’s imagination and skill. “She worked at an incredible pace,” Pietrack said.
Pietrack also wanted the book to have an interactive component, so he placed QR codes at the end of each chapter that will take the reader to a video with behind-the-scenes stories about characters or the plot.
And since iambic pentameter “rolls off the tongue,” the audio book of “Legacy” with Pietrack voicing all the characters, will be released on Audible in a couple weeks.
Actually, “if I had unlimited money, I would make it into an animated movie,” he said.
He wishes “Legacy” would have instant Harry Potter-like success. “It’s hard to let it organically grow,” he said.
Since its release, a steady number of readers are finding “Legacy,” however booksellers who like categories aren’t quite sure what to do with it, he said.
It’s an epic poem, but it’s not hard to read. “I don’t ever read poetry,” David Pietrack admitted. “When I read this, it’s easy.”
It’s a fable with illustrations, but it’s not a children’s book. Grandparents seem to like it a lot and want to share it with their families, said Pietrack, based on feedback he has received.
So Pietrack is trying to be patient for “Legacy” to catch on and content himself by getting up early, working out on his elliptical and poking letter after letter on an iPad as he writes sequels.
“You don’t finish the journey on step one,” he said.
