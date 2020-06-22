Beyond a boggy meadow studded with beaver ponds, along the Slate River where it meanders past a bottom-rung ridge of Mount Emmons, is a patch of prime wetlands-critter real estate.
Great blue herons have claimed it.
The busy avian penthouse subdivision here — believed to be the highest altitude great blue heron colony in Colorado – is currently home to 18 nesting pairs of herons. They have turned lodgepole pines along the Slate into a high-rise nursery for at least 40 gangly chicks.
The herons are here, a mile outside Crested Butte, because of an unlikely local volunteer effort.
In a town where mountain bike and hiking trailheads and river put-ins are often packed, and where river restrictions have sparked ugly legal battles in the past — floaters and paddle boarders have agreed to stay off this 4.4 mile-long stretch of river from mid-March through mid-July.
That is when this ancient bird species most needs some family time and space. It is the season when the herons mate, build nests, lay and hatch eggs, and see their chicks fledge into the wild blue yonder.
Now, in its third year, the most visible embodiment of the community-crafted heron effort is an old pickup truck that sits along Slate River Road with a large sign in back.
“Our CB Community Asks Please Don’t Scare the Herons. Don’t Float by the Nests Through July 15th” the sign reads.
More “please-don’t” signs are posted along the road where the herons are visible through binoculars. Two “stewards” are also stationed at put-in points on the river to educate floaters and to gently urge them to consider going elsewhere.
The herons have been on this stretch of river since at least the early 2000s.
Great blue herons don’t like being in proximity to humans. But they are especially sensitive to interference during their canoodling period, when the males gallantly bestow nest-building sticks on their chosen mates. Once they are into the family-building phase, if the giant birds are spooked by the ruckus of partying flotillas down below, they will unclench the big hind toes they use to hang on to swaying branches and temporarily leave their nests. That leaves eggs and chicks vulnerable to hawk, eagle, osprey and raven predators. Great blue herons have been known to totally abandon their saucer-like nests and move on if they are repeatedly frightened.
Crested Butte’s “quiet-time” reprieve for herons had its start in late 2017 after Tim Szurgot became upset by seeing the distraught birds flapping around their nests when floaters came through.
“That legal-schmegal stuff – we didn’t really want to get into it,” Szurgot said. “We wanted to do it without having a bunch of lawyers involved.”
There was also the complication of having a crazy-quilt patchwork of landowners and conservation easements along the Upper Slate River.
Szurgot went to the Crested Butte Land Trust with his concerns.
“I said, ‘there’s these great birds out there and they seem to be disturbed.’”
The problem put the land trust in a pinch. Important parts of its mission are to protect wildlife but also to provide recreational opportunities. So, the land trust brought together a group of 18 stakeholders – conservation and public land management agencies, bird experts, floaters, biologists and nearby landowners to work on a solution.
“It didn’t come without some kicking and screaming, for sure,” said land trust stewardship manager Brian Lieberman. “We started with a mediator, and looked at ‘how do we move forward without biting at each other’s throats?’ Everybody needed to give a little bit of compromise.”
In a slew of meetings, the Slate River Working Group came up with a plan that at first blush seemed unlikely: “Why not ask people to voluntarily stay away from that section of river for a few months in spring and early summer?”
“It was a big ask,” Szurgot said, “People are all about getting out there for the two months when the rivers are flowing around here.”
Western State University in nearby Gunnison was brought in to conduct a research project. Assistant professor of wildlife and conservation biology Patrick Magee and some of his students began counting the herons and recording every move they made. They also observed and listed the behavior and impact of human floaters and the other animals in the wildlife-rich area.
In 2018, after the no-float effort went into effect, there were 200 river recreationalists recorded over the entire sensitive time for the birds. Last year didn’t yield counts; heavy runoff caused the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office to shut down floating on all rivers in the county in spring and early summer.
This year, the humans observed on the river have been quiet, according to the student observers and the land trust stewards. They have not seen any floating parties.
The birds are found throughout much of North America and aren’t endangered. The oldest remains of great blue herons date back 1.8 million years.
“There is a disparity of feeling about these birds,” said Denis Hall, who has long been advocating for their continued presence.
Magee said he wishes people would look at the Slate River heron colony like they do habitat for the Gunnison sage grouse, which is listed as a threatened species. There was a lot of griping when areas of Gunnison County were closed off to protect the grouse during mating season. Opponents even shot locks off road-closure gates. Now, public sentiment has mostly settled into acceptance.
Magee said he is happy there is a no-float period established, but he wishes public sentiment would allow for the Slate River that period to stretch until September when all the chicks have fledged.
This year, dry conditions have the river dropping so fast that point may be moot. The time for floating may have passed even before July 15. That has led to some floaters growing impatient.
“We have heard that sentiment,” Lieberman said. “There are some who say ‘we are going to float while we can’”.
The working group is relying on just a little more patience in what has been a successful human/heron experiment thus far.
“Humans can compromise,” Magee said. “Herons can’t. It’s a loss for herons if humans don’t compromise. It’s a loss for humans if we don’t take care of the herons.”