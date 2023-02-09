Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Culver's co-founder celebrates 900th location opening in Grand Junction

Ryan Koster and Veronica Santoyo, the co-owners and operators of the Culver’s location in Grand Junction, participate with family and employees in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. The GJ location is the 900th for the franchise, which was founded in 1984.

With the opening of the Culver’s location at 582 24 ½ Rd. in Grand Junction, the fast food chain reached a milestone that its founding family never thought was possible: 900 restaurants.

Craig Culver, one of the restaurant’s co-founders said that, when the company first began in 1984, business was slow, as knowledge of butter burgers and frozen custard wasn’t widespread. He said the company nearly fell apart in its first year.

Culver’s co-founder Craig Culver, left, said the franchise almost didn’t survive its first year in business, but his family was determined to make it work. Culver was on hand Monday to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s 900th location in Grand Junction near Mesa Mall.
Sweet New Treat

The drive-thru and counter business at the grand opening of the new Culver’s restaurant was brisk during the lunch hour Monday. The new Culver’s, located at 582 24 1/2 Road near Mesa Mall, was founded in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin. Culver’s menu is mostly known for its butter burgers and frozen custard.

Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Culver’s CEO and President Rick Silva.

An error occurred