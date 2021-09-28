D.A. Davidson Wealth Management open house Sep 28, 2021 10 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print D.A. Davidson Wealth Management is celebrating the opening of their Grand Junction office with an open house on Thursday. The open house will be at 360 Park West Drive Suite 200.Squier & Martinez Financial Management Group will be part of the organization.D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice, founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Open House D.a. Davidson Wealth Management Management Group Finance Service Firm Suite D.a. Davidson Companies Advice Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Day Precip Temp Tue 43% 52° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/52° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 07:07:45 AM Sunset: 07:00:55 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SW @ 9mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 52% 45° 60° Wed Wednesday 60°/45° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 07:08:42 AM Sunset: 06:59:19 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: WNW @ 10mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 10% 48° 67° Thu Thursday 67°/48° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:09:39 AM Sunset: 06:57:42 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: N @ 8mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 15% 49° 68° Fri Friday 68°/49° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:10:36 AM Sunset: 06:56:06 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SW @ 7mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 16% 47° 70° Sat Saturday 70°/47° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 07:11:33 AM Sunset: 06:54:31 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SSW @ 8mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 7% 47° 72° Sun Sunday 72°/47° A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:12:30 AM Sunset: 06:52:56 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SSE @ 9mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 47° 74° Mon Monday 74°/47° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:13:28 AM Sunset: 06:51:21 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: ESE @ 9mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Online Poll Because last year's flu season was almost nonexistent, some experts say that could make this flu season more severe. With the ongoing COVID pandemic, this could mean a further reduction in an already scarce supply of hospital beds. Do you plan on getting a flu vaccine this year? You voted: Yes. I get one every year. Yes. I don't always get one, but considering hospitals are already overcrowded I will make sure to get one this year. No. I have never gotten one and don't plan to do so this year either. I don't think annual flu vaccines are necessary. No. I don't believe in getting any vaccines. I try to focus on keeping my immune system healthy instead. Vote View Results Back Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Currently Open Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking A new home for heart health