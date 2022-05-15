Goodbye Stocker Stadium; hello Jeffco Stadium.
And hello Peru?
Area track and field athletes bid adieu to the track at Stocker Stadium (for this season) at Saturday’s last-chance Tiger Invitational.
Many of the top athletes used the final state-qualifying meet to extend their season next weekend at Jeffco Stadium, the Lakewood site of the annual state track and field championships.
Miller Jones of Grand Junction High School solidified his state resume when he secured his qualification in four events.
“My goal this year was to go to state in four events,” Jones said Saturday after winning a photo-finish final in the 110-meter high hurdles. He also won the 300 hurdles with a state-qualifying time.
Jones also has qualified for Class 4A state meet in the long jump and the triple jump. His triple jump of 46 feet, 10.5 inches is the tops among 4A jumpers. He’s also in the state field of 18 in the long jump after winning the event Saturday with a mark of 22-2.
“That was the best race right there … super competitive,” Jones said after he posted a winning time of 15.75 seconds in the high hurdles. “All eight of us were right beside each other. I could feel everyone right beside me. I could see them out of the corner of my eye.”
His lean at the tape won the race, with Cooper Siegmund of Fruita Monument just .01 back at 15.76.
Corbin Murray, also of Fruita Monument, was third in 15.91 and Isaac Renfrow of Montrose finished fourth in 15.98.
“It was a fun race. Great dudes to run with for sure,” said Jones, a relative novice at hurdling.
“I’ve been hurdling for like four weeks now,” he said. “I was surprised. I didn’t think I would be super-good in the hurdles.”
But with the help of his coaches and lots of videos, Jones will compete at state in two hurdle events and two jump events.
“I’m a very visual learner, for sure. I watched a lot of videos on hurdling,” Jones said. “I had the speed before but my coach helped me with the technique.”
The Grand Junction junior said he’s eager to compete in the state meet against Colorado’s best.
“I’m so excited; that will be so fun,” Jones said. “They will be faster, too. It should be really competitive.”
CLOSE, SO CLOSE
While Jones posted a .01-second victory Saturday in the high hurdles, the Fruita Monument girls’ 4x800 relay team was victimized by the same agonizing .01.
The Wildcats had been bumped from the final state-qualifying position in the distance relay by .01 on Friday night.
The foursome of Lauren Geer, Addison Eyre, Mackenzie Black and Ella Unrein had a final opportunity Saturday to re-qualify for state but came up seconds short.
“This was one of the hardest races,” Unrein said after running the anchor leg. “It is a little frustrating. I set the school record in the 800 yesterday (Friday), and I was kind of tired from that.”
She commended the performances of her teammates in their bid to advance to state.
“We have a great team. I love these girls,” Unrein said. “I am kind of bummed, but it is what it is. I’ve still got two more years.”
Unrein posted a 2:20.56 in the 800 for a personal best and a school record Friday at the Tiger Invite.
NEXT STOP, PERU
With some tracksters headed to Lakewood and the state track meet, others are off to more exotic locations.
Take Johnny Flanagan, for example.
The recent Grand Junction High School graduate competed in his final high school competition Saturday.
Before he runs off to college, Flanagan will head to Peru for two years on a church mission.
“I’ll be serving a two-year mission … in Peru,” Flanagan said after running the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay Saturday. “After I get home, I’ll be going to BYU-Provo and probably doing something with music.”
Flanagan started his final day of competition with a winning rendition of the national anthem, leaving his fellow competitors spellbound.
“I’ve been in choir since my eighth-grade year. Now I’m in the jazz choir at Grand Junction High School,” Flanagan said. “It’s a blast. I love singing jazz. I love singing with my friends.”
He said singing the Star-Spangled Banner solo is a joy.
“It’s a fun way to challenge myself as a singer,” Flanagan said. “I love our country, and I love the national anthem. It’s an honor to sing it.”
Flanagan and his relay teammates went on to a personal record in the 4x800 relay to close the door on his prep athletic career.
“My last track meet … singing the anthem, and we just ran a huge PR with my 4x8 team,” Flanagan said. “I love my team, the team aspect. We had my little brother Bryce in there and Tycen LeFebre and Thomas Berry. I couldn’t ask for anything better. I’m happy to finish strong.”
DENNIS TEETERS TIGER INVITE
Saturday also marked a new era for the annual Tiger Invitational, which traditionally features schools large and small from all across the Western Slope.
Officials announced Saturday that the meet will henceforth be known as the Dennis Teeters Tiger Invite, in recognition of Teeters’ 45-plus years of service to track and field in Grand Junction.
“It goes back to Mickey Dunn and the foundation that he started. We just wanted to continue that,” Teeters said after he was honored along with his family at Saturday’s meet.
“We wanted to invite as many Western Slope schools as possible to compete at this great facility. We wanted to give that … opportunity for peak performances.”
Teeters said he was pleased to see the variety of schools at this year’s Tiger Invite, ranging from Ignacio, Centauri, Mancos, Montezuma-Cortez, Pagosa Springs and Durango to Aspen, Basalt, Roaring Fork, Glenwood Springs, Coal Ridge, Moffat County, Rifle, Cedaredge, Delta, Montrose, Ouray, Dove Creek, Nucla and Telluride.
“You know, over the years the kids haven’t changed,” Teeters said. “The kids still want to compete. They want to perform. And with any activity in high school, there is a platform to be successful, a platform to make good citizens who make contributions to their communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.