We support Mesa County Valley School District 51’s decision to reopen schools to in-person instruction on a normal five-day schedule.
Clearly, it wasn’t a decision made lightly — and it could go sideways a thousand different ways. The administration is the first to admit that.
But, facing a no-win situation — damned if they reopened schools or damned if they didn’t — the administration let the best available science guide its decision-making in service to an unquestionable truth: Children learn best when they’re physically present in the classroom.
Administrators recognize that virtual or distance learning is not an equal opportunity endeavor. For families that can afford to have a parent at home supervising remote learning and have a decent space for kids to learn and an adequate internet connection, remote learning may be fine — even ideal.
But for everyone else — the working poor, families with special needs children, single-parent households, the unemployed, and so on — another semester of distance learning could add even more stress to an unprecedented crisis.
“We play a critical role in enabling parents to return to work,” D51 Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko said. “I think this is about getting the whole community up and running.”
This isn’t an instance of District 51 operating in a vacuum and arbitrarily deciding that the socioeconomic implications of keeping schools shuttered outweighed health risks. The district is only in a position to consider reopening schools because health officials say it’s possible with the proper safeguards.
That means “cohorting,” or keeping students in defined groups to reduce contact, wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and sanitizing with more frequency.
“Masks have taken on a political connotation. We’re making this decision based on safety and science, not politics,” Sirko said. “That will upset some of our parents, we know. But public health agencies must make recommendations based on evidence, not politics.”
The district’s reopening plan was developed with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Education, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Colorado Department of Education, Mesa County Public Health and the governor’s office, with input from families, teachers and local physicians.
We know that the district’s decision will be met with criticism — some from teachers. We are very sympathetic to their plight. We’ve heard often that teachers want to return to the classroom as much as anyone, as long as they feel safe.
It’s a cruel irony that there’s no way to test the safety protocols without getting inside the classroom and finding out if they’re effective. If they are, consider the benefits to students. Going to school is about more than academics. Students get healthy meals, exercise, mental health support and other services that can’t be replicated online. They also learn social and emotional skills.
There should be no expectation that there will be zero transmissions in the schools. But if there’s a significant spike in COVID-19 cases, the district is prepared to downshift quickly.
“This is a plan that prepares to have our students involved in face-to-face learning, but we also have several structures in place to be prepared to move into a remote learning situation,” Sirko said.
That should provide some reassurance to skeptics. If not, the district will have some options for them to enroll in distance learning programs.
The plan requires constant monitoring of symptoms, testing results, infections and contact-tracing results. If things start trending in the wrong direction, the district can reduce or even halt in-person instruction. But we think it’s worth finding out if the district can safely pull off in-person learning for the numerous benefits it offers.
Mesa County, despite a recent uptick in cases, is still in a better position to consider in-person instruction than many other communities. Our positivity rate (or the percentage of positive cases based on testing) is still low — around 2 percent.
Now that D51 has taken the plunge in announcing a return to in-class instruction, we all play a role in making schools as safe as possible. It’s not solely up to the schools to float or sink. Parents and students alike will play a big role in determining whether this process will work.