It’s not hard to feel some sympathy for the District 51 Board of Education and Superintendent Diana Sirko. There was absolutely no soft place to land while developing reopening plans for the upcoming school year.
It wasn’t just 22,000 students and 2,800 staff members looking over their shoulders. Add in parents, grandparents, employers, business owners, politicians and others impacted by COVID-19. While a quality education for our children is necessarily the first consideration, many other factors, rightly or wrongly, play into a decision to re-open in classroom settings with options for on-line learning for those who desire.
Parents forced to be part-time teachers need to go back to their full-time jobs. Employers need workers. The local economy needs wage earners spending money. All of us yearn for a return to some semblance of “normal”, whatever that’ll be in the short and long terms. Nowhere does all that collide with more impact than in the context of the school board’s decision.
One teacher I’ve talked with has been told to plan spending the first 12 minutes of each class session overseeing hand washing. My wife, after decades in front of elementary school students, hopes parents won’t be surprised if their kids come home wearing a different mask than the one they left with. “That’s what kids do”, she says. Staff members have valid health-related concerns. Plans to handle testing and what to do with suspected cases at individual schools appear to need a little more work.
There’s also an element of “Be careful what you dream” involved. It’d be foolhardy not to expect, at some point, COVID-19 infections to appear among students and staff. It’d be equally foolish not to expect fingers to be pointed at the district when they do. If and when that occurs, parents, grandparents, employers, business owners, politicians and others pushing that elusive “return to normal” ought to also spend some time looking in the mirror.
These are more than academic decisions in our extended household. My very pregnant daughter, an elementary school special education paraprofessional, has had to decide to forgo work the next semester and not risk the health of both mom and newborn. Still in play is whether our five-year-old granddaughter begins kindergarten on-line or in a classroom where she might potentially encounter and bring home the virus.
Those are the kinds of decisions being pondered in households throughout the Grand Valley now that the school board’s plans have been outlined.
A few weeks ago, I compared Donald Trump’s public pronouncements and re-election tactics to airplane accidents, noting a poster explaining that most plane crashes were caused by “inadvertent impact with terrain.” I noted that the President’s recent machinations might seem anything but “inadvertent”, putting it this way.
“Recent actions have to leave any sane observer wondering if Donald Trump is on a Kamikaze-like trajectory heading into November or if he’s truly so delusional that he thinks the pronouncements and actions that fire up his diminishing base will reverse his fortunes and propel him to a safe electoral landing.”
Since then, as the old rock ‘n roll lyric said, “The beat goes on.”
Serial enablers Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy were forced to call BS (that doesn’t stand for Bachelor of Science) when Trump, displaying continued ignorance of the basics of both the Constitution and election statutes, mused out loud about delaying voting in November. Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany and others in the administration had to quickly learn a few new steps in order to dance around that particular tweet.
Then came the puzzling embrace of Dr. Stella Immanuel by Trump and Don Jr. In addition to shoring up the President’s fondness of hydroxychloriquine as a Covid-19 treatment, a “cure” dismissed by experts ready with more professional advice if they’re ever asked again, Emmanuel also claims certain gynecological issues are caused by dreams of sex with witches and demons, “demon sperm” and “alien DNA”. Dr. Immanuel or Dr. Fauci…who’d you rather have your President listen to?
Supportive tweets from the two Trumps have since been deleted but the senior Donald remains uncomfortably close to all those deadly buttons and communications devices available only to the Commander-in-Chief. All the while seemingly pushing in the throttle and lowering the elevators as he flies nose first into a hard landing in less than 100-days.
Jim Spehar agrees with Lewis Carroll and Alice (in Wonderland) that things are getting “curiouser and curiouser”. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.