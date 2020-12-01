135 – A Trust Can Be Used to Protect Your Family
In our last column, we talked about Steve and Janelle and the “little red wagon” (i.e. living trust) that they were considering as the best means of keeping their assets under their control until their estate planning wishes had been accomplished. They were very concerned that they maintain such control, regardless which of them predeceased the other, or more troubling, regardless which of them needed any type of extended health or hospice care. If you missed that column and cannot locate it anywhere, feel free to email us and we’ll send a copy of the column to you.
In addition to ensuring that type of protection for each spouse, a living trust can help protect your children from the complications of life they may face. We have previously talked about Laurie, a recently widowed client, but her experience is worth repeating. When we met for her estate planning, she was terribly worried that her estate plan would actually hurt — rather than help — one of her two children because he struggled with a serious addiction to drugs. Instead of an addition to drugs, her concerns could easily have been with a child’s financial situation, volatile marriage, and/or strained relations with siblings or even with a parent. All of these significant life challenges can be more easily managed by a parent through the use of a living trust.
These challenges can cripple an estate plan because without some forethought, any parents’ attempt to “help” their children with an inheritance may actually be anything but helpful. For instance, a Will would allow our client(s) to pass on part of the estate to their child, but they would be powerless to control what the child did with the money after he received it. In the case of our widowed client, she was obviously concerned that her estate might be used to feed his drug addiction, instead of getting help to treat it.
In her case, instead of using a Will, we created a living trust that provided on her death, this child’s share of the estate was to remain in her trust. Someone his mother designated (and trusted) was then instructed to pay her son’s (appropriate) expenses directly. The money never did go directly to him, but still had to be used for his benefit. With this money, the costs of counselling and even his rent, utilities, etc. were paid directly, rather than turned over to the son to pay. The trust allowed our client to maintain control over how her money was used, even after her passing. This is something a Will could not do.
One other common scenario our clients face is what to do with their estate in the unfortunate event that one of their adult children passes prematurely and leaves grandchildren too young to provide for themselves; how can our clients protect against their deceased child’s share ending up with the son-in-law or daughter-in-law and not necessarily being used for the grandchildren?
Once again, a properly drafted trust allows our clients to control their estates enough to ensure that the money will be used as they intended. Next column, we’ll talk about this same concept, only in more detail to address how a trust can help in a blended family. Such circumstances are becoming common enough that every estate plan should address that contingency.
We also discuss these, and other, estate planning matters in our no-cost seminars. Due to the precautions we are all taking in light of COVID-19, we are changing the format of these seminars to telephonic participation so that we can be careful, but still share relevant estate planning information to as many people as possible. If you are interested in participating, or if you have any questions about this article or topics you would like us to address in future columns, send an e-mail to Admin@GJlawyer.com or call (970) 270-1213. Ext.4
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
© 2020 Brad R Wright, Steven J Wright