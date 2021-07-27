Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:12:16 AM Sunset: 08:28:08 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSW @ 9mph UV Index: 9 Very High

Thursday Night

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.