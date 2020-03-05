Permanent DST in Colorado?
Senate Bill 105, introduced by Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, was killed in the Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee last month on a party-line 3-2 vote, with Democrats opposing it.
The bill would have placed Colorado in Daylight Saving Time all year, but Scott had amended it to refer the matter to voters to ask if they prefer Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time.
Like what nine other states have done, Scott’s proposed ballot measure would have been contingent on whether Congress approves one of two bills placing the entire nation on Daylight Saving Time.
Currently, two Florida Republicans, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Vern Buchanan, have introduced identical bills — S.670 and H.R.1556 — called the Sunshine Protection Act of 2019. Both were introduced a year ago and have made no progress.
— Charles Ashby
Utah did it
The Daylight Saving Time argument, debate, discussion has always revolved around the world of politics and government.
In a move that could eventually impact western Colorado who venture into Utah in search of recreation opportunities, the Utah House of Representatives recently passed a bill to make Utah a full-time DST state.
That bill will go the governor for his signature. The House passed the legislation with only one dissenting vote.
DST all the time
Several states have passed legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Alabama (in 2018), Arkansas (2019), Florida (2018), Nevada (2019), Oregon (2019), South Carolina (2020), Tennessee (2019) and Washington (2019). Others are pending legislation and the following have recently said no to the measure: Wyoming, Virginia, New Mexico, Mississippi, and Idaho.
No DST
In 2019, Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are the only U.S. states and territories that do not observe Daylight Saving Time