DE BEQUE — The first chapter in the book of De Beque High School basketball is entitled “Adjustments.”
Jake Higuera, head coach and co-editor, unceasingly talks about adjustments during practice and during games. The topic even comes up during the offseason, when juniors are adapting to new roles as seniors.
“We make a lot of adjustments, a lot of adjustments at halftime,” said Higuera, who is in his third season as the boys head coach at De Beque. “That’s one of the things that’s great about our guys, they can adjust.”
The De Beque boys, on a memorable Class 1A run in Colorado, won the state championship in 2018-19 with a blemish-free 25-0 record.
Last year’s 20-win season ended in an anticlimactic loss at the state tournament just when COVID-19 turned out the lights.
This year, with Higuera’s adjustments, the Dragons are 9-1 and ranked No. 2 in the state (chsaanow. com) after spending several weeks at No. 1.
In Higuera’s three-year coaching tenure, the number of De Beque losses can be counted on the toes of a coyote’s paw — 54-4 heading into the final two regular-season games.
“Part of (adjusting) is experience. Our guys can see something, recognize something and then adjust. It’s all the games we’ve played. All the games they’ve played throughout their lives,” the coach said. “They do a good job of adjusting.”
Higuera, who had a successful stint as the head girls coach at Grand Valley before taking over the De Beque boys team, said the emphasis on adjustments is a necessity at a small high school like De Beque with a current enrollment of 32 students in grades 9-12. That’s down slightly from a recent high of 44 students two years ago.
His varsity roster features nine players.
“With the small group that we have, these guys do as much as they can to prepare,” Higuera said. “But because we don’t get to see other big kids and we don’t get to practice against those kinds of players, we have to … check things out in the first half (of games).”
And then make halftime adjustments.
During practice, Higuera or assistant coach Brock Rigsby have to step onto the court to fill out a 5-on-5 session.
“Sometimes, I have to step in. And that’s not good because I’m not any good,” said Higuera, who was more than good as an all-state high school player at Grand Valley. But, he said, that was more than 20 years ago.
“We don’t have the players to really scrimmage (in practice),” De Beque senior Jaden Jordan said. “So … we try to adjust on the fly (in games). The experience over the last three years has definitely helped … just knowing what to do in critical situations.”
Junior teammate Logan Wingfield echoed the assessment.
“I think a big difference from the team last year is that we’re a lot more mature, we’re a lot older,” said Wingfield, who averages nearly 10 rebounds per game.
He said the Dragons have a more mature outlook, which helped them bounce back from their only loss this season, 57-55 to Caprock Academy. The De Beque boys rebounded with consecutive wins over Paonia (69-25), Olathe (52-39) and Paonia again (62-22).
The De Beque boys have two games remaining before the modified state playoffs. They beat Hotchkiss on Friday and play at Cedaredge today. They will close the regular season March 2 at Plateau Valley in Collbran.
“We do have plenty of experience,” said senior Wes Ryan, a two-time all-state selection who averages 25 points per game. “But I don’t think there was anything that prepared us for this (pandemic) exactly. Still, it’s just basketball; it’s the same game.”
Ryan, a former 1A state high-jump champion, said the Dragons are committed to the safety protocols that allow them to play this season.
“It’s a little bit different, but we’re managing it,” Ryan said. “It’s a lot different without fans. It feels like something is missing, you know.”
Wingfield said the Dragons, first and foremost, just wanted to play this year.
“At the end of the day, all we care about is … we get to play. We’ll do anything to play,” he said, adding that “the quiet gym is the weirdest part; it’s a lot different than what we’re used to. It’s like summer (basketball) camp.”
“Not having everybody at the games is a little weird,” said Jordan, who pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds in last weekend’s win over Paonia. “Basketball is a big part of the community here. Everyone gets involved … so this year is kind of weird. But we’re just going with it.”
Higuera said the current Dragons have been “all in” since officials outlined the procedures for play during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We said that if you want to have a season, this is what we’re going to have to do,” Higuera said. “We don’t complain; we don’t complain about masks. They’re a new part of the uniform.”
Another adjustment.
“It is sad with the bleachers so empty. I feel sad for the parents,” said Higuera, adding that the team was pleased when 60 spectators were allowed to attend last weekend’s home game — scattered throughout the bleachers with marked open seats.
“This is a basketball town. From the time I was a kid and played against these guys, this is a basketball town. This town loves basketball. And for this town to not have it is tough,” Higuera said.
He added, however, that De Beque fans have adapted, watching games via live-streaming online.
“Having the ability to … stream games, having the technology that the school is giving us to do that is really nice,” Wingfield said. “I know it means a lot to the community.”
Wingfield, Jordan and Ryan agreed the current Dragons need to continue to improve on defense as the playoffs loom.
“We definitely have a lot of things to work on defensively, but we’re picking it up,” said Jordan, who averages 17 points a game.
Ryan said they need to be “more consistent on defense. And we’ve struggled shooting the past few games. We’ve got to get more consistent shooting, too.”
Higuera, for his part, said the team will continue to adjust — on offense and defense.
He added that the De Beque season MVP award this year should go to Rod Graham, the school’s athletic director and an assistant coach.
Graham, a fixture at De Beque High School, established the safety protocols for the school and followed through with staff and students. He routinely checked players’ temperatures at practice sessions and games. And he arranged for temperature checks and social distancing for those spectators attending last weekend’s game. Everyone wore masks.
He’s also managed a unique, short-season schedule and new travel destinations this season.
“Rod’s on it. He’s the man around here,” Higuera said. “He keeps us where we need to be … adjusting and moving forward.”