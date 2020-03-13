The De Beque High School boys basketball team will not repeat as champions.
Braden Krise made a 3-pointer with 9.3 seconds left in overtime Thursday night to lift fifth-seeded Briggsdale past the fourth-seeded Dragons 58-55 in Loveland in the Class 1A state tournament.
Logan Wingfield gave De Beque (20-3) the lead at 55-53 with two free throws with 31.9 seconds to go in what had been a scoreless extra period, but the Falcons (20-4) had the final opportunity.
De Beque trailed 33-21 at halftime but methodically rallied throughout the second half.
3A Girls
Delta’s season came to an end in the Great 8.
The fourth-seeded Panthers (21-4) fell to fifth-seeded Pagosa Springs 45-27 at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver.
Late Thursday night, CHSAA canceled the rest of the state basketball tournament.
“Everything we’ve done up to this point was to try and keep the experience of a state basketball tournament for our student participants and high school communities,” CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green in a statement. “In the face of this unprecedented public health emergency, we are compelled to discontinue play in all tournaments.”
Prep Baseball
Central (1-1) played its second game of the day at Canyon View against Rampart, winning 15-4 before the season’s suspension.
Fruita Monument 11, Rampart 1: Playing at Canyon View, the Wildcats scored four runs in the first inning and five more in the fifth to win their season opener in five innings.
Heritage 15, Palisade 3: Playing at Canyon View Park, the Bulldogs lost their season opener.
Freshman Brett Rozman had three hits with an RBI to lead Palisade.
The Bulldogs also played a second game before the suspension of spring sports, defeating Rock Canyon 6-2. Stevenson Reynolds had two doubles, scored two runs and had three RBI in the win.