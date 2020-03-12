Last season, the De Beque High School boys basketball team dominated the opposition on the way to the Class 1A state tournament, winning all but one game by double digits.
The Dragons are back on the state stage to defend their title, but how they got there is far more dramatic.
De Beque (20-2), seeded fourth in the state tournament, faces Briggsdale (19-4) tonight at 8:30 p.m. at the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland. This De Beque team had 10 games decided by single digits — eight wins and two losses.
If the contest is close, the defending champions are prepared.
“It was a little different road we took this year,” De Beque coach Jake Higuera said. “It took a lot of grit and perseverance through times of struggle. It was different preparing this year. It took a lot of focus by the boys. It took a lot of their own desire. We got through some really tough games this year before the tournament.
“The way they were able to grind out games and keep that winning attitude, it was harder this year, but it was a lot of fun and the boys really earned everything they’ve gotten. It wasn’t as pretty, but we’re still there.”
De Beque’s games in Loveland will be played in a mostly empty arena.
Because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, CHSAA announced Wednesday it is limiting attendance at its state basketball tournaments. In addition to essential team personnel, each player is allowed to have a maximum of four family/guests to attend each game.
CHSAA’s move also affects those who were planning to attend the Delta girls’ Great 8 game against Pagosa Springs at the University of Denver.
The Dragons won their district final 65-64 over Ouray before winning their regional game against Primero, once again by one point, 58-57.
In the latter game, De Beque’s survival came down to a miracle. With 3.3 seconds left and the team down 57-56, John Chapman launched the inbounds pass all the way down the court to Wes Ryan, who made a layup to beat the buzzer.
“To start off, there’s a timeout,” Ryan said. “Our assistant coach drew up that play where we just throw a bomb full-court, and I was like, ‘All right, it’s worth a shot.’ Right as John threw it, I was like, ‘I’m catching that.’ It went right to me, I scored, and that was it.”
Ryan scored 35 points in that win, upping his season average to 23.4 points per game. He also pulls down 10.1 rebounds per game.
De Beque has needed the junior’s clutch abilities more often than ever as the Dragons attempt to win back-to-back crowns. Surviving so many close finishes means a single-possession game in Loveland won’t affect De Beque’s resolve.
“It gives us that kind of experience,” Ryan said. “We’re not blowing teams out. We know what it’s like to be in a tight game and work harder than everyone else to pull the win out.”
What also helped were the two losses in early February. De Beque won its first 40 games of the Higuera era, but with each win, expectations from the community rose.
Finally, on Feb. 8, the Dragons lost 72-70 in overtime to Plateau Valley. In their next outing, they lost 43-42 at West Grand.
Those losses proved to be a turning point.
“As much as we said we didn’t talk about (the winning streak), it didn’t mean it wasn’t on our minds,” Higuera said. “It was coming from the outside all the time. It was a bummer the way it happened, we dropped two games in a row, but then the boys kinda got back to the fun of basketball, just playing the game and enjoying it.”
De Beque has faced Briggsdale this season. On Dec. 7, the Dragons won 82-74 at home in overtime. Ryan scored 28 points and Jaden Jordan had 31.
During that game De Beque got its first look at Wyatt Patton. The Falcons’ senior scored 33 points and added 14 rebounds.
Higuera expects another tight battle this time around, especially on a neutral court.
“They’re a great team. They’re in the Elite Eight for a reason,” Higuera said. “We know they’re probably better than they were at the beginning of the year. We’ll have our hands full. They defend well. They have guys who can score. We’re going to have to play really well and execute and be really smart on the defensive side of the floor.
“I feel like we have a good matchup with them. We’ll go out and give them what we’ve got.”