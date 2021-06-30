The western Colorado chapter of the tale of James Dalton Trumbo tale begins and ends on Main Street in downtown Grand Junction with the odd, rather humorous sculptured depiction of Trumbo plugging away on a screenplay while soaking in his tub.
The statue, which is a recreation of a well-known Trumbo photo, was installed in 2007 in front of The Avalon Theatre, where it's a mainstay of the city's Art on the Corner program.
It commemorates Trumbo's years in Grand Junction, which included a stint as a reporter at The Daily Sentinel, before he and his family moved on to Southern California and he became a top Hollywood screenwriter and one of the entertainment industry's most prominent names to be blacklisted.
As always, though, there is a bit more to the tale than a photo, and this one has its own glamorous curve in the form of Olivia deHavilland, a true Hollywood legend, Trumbo contemporary and, yes, a Trumbo nemesis who, it turns out, played a significant role in Trumbo's ummasking and undoing.
DeHavilland, who was born 105 years ago July 1 in Great Britain and who died in 2020, was Hollywood gorgeous and she could really act. Her two Academy Awards — Best Actress in 1947 and 1950 — and other Oscar nominations all came without benefit of Harvey Weinstein's autograph on her hindquarters.
DeHavilland was no simple-minded actress who simply read aloud the words of others, though Trumbo seemed to think that she should know her place.
In 1946, deHavilland rejected Trumbo's script and wrote her own memorable scene, one that caught Trumbo red-handed.
That was, by the way, two years after deHavilland sued and tore down the studio system. It's because of her that actors are free to pursue their own roles rather than be bound by the studios and their contract strangleholds on talent.
DeHavilland in 1946 was a member of the clumsily named Hollywood Independent Citizens Committee of the Arts, Sciences and Professions, along with Trumbo. Jimmy Roosevelt (one of Frankln's sons) and Ronald Reagan were also among the members to say nothing of Frank Sinatra, Gypsy Rose Lee, Walter Huston, Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, Gene Kelly, Katherine Hepburn, Edward G. Robinson, and Charles Laughton, to drop but a few names.
The extent to which the independent citizens committee was anything but independent, and actually a Communist front group loyal to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was made clear after deHavilland dealt with Trumbo, ultimately shuttering the "independent" citizens committee.
Trumbo's speech called on Americans to condemn "the drive of certain interests toward a war with the Soviet Union." DeHavilland was to attack Harry S Truman as an enemy of union and labor rights, a bigot, anti-Semite and general all-around hater, a tack that underscores how little leftist tactics have changed over the decades.
Trumbo's insistence that deHavilland call Truman a fascist was then, as now, a common trope, no matter how groundless, used to attack political opponents.
The attack on Truman as a fascist was particularly rich given that Trumbo encouraged pacifism as Hitler was annexing Austria. Hitler's buddy and soon-to-be enemy, Stalin, looked the other way.
Trumbo in 1940 was active in an organization known as American Peace Mobilization, which opposed any American involvement against Hitler. Trumbo's pacifism evaporated when Hitler and Stalin went to war.
American Peace Mobilization was “one of the most seditious organizations which ever operated in the United States” and “one of the most notorious and blatantly communist fronts ever organized,” Congress later found.
So it had to sting Trumbo when deHavilland declared in Seattle that Hollywood liberals and like-minded people rejected Communism.
"We believe in democracy and not in Communism," deHavilland told the crowd.
Trumbo was apoplectic, angry and appalled. He denounced deHavilland's speech as so much "Red-baiting," and a few weeks later proved his own assessment correct by coming out as a Communist.
Even after her speech, DeHavilland wasn't done with Trumbo or his "independent" committee.
Soon afterwards, she said the organization should "affirm our belief in free enterprise and the democratic system and repudiate Communism as desirable for the United States."
Her resolution garnered a single vote on the executive committee, deHavilland's own.
Soon after, HICCASP was DOA and Trumbo was in hot water.
Which brings us back to the amusing man in the tub on Main Street.
To be sure, Dalton Trumbo was a helluva writer. That he punched out scripts in a bathtub is an interesting side note to his his story. As interesting, perhaps, as is the tidbit that what is probably his best-known screenplay, "Spartacus," the story of a Roman gladiator turned revolutionary — played by Kirk Douglas — was derived from a novel of the same name by Howard Fast, a recipient of the Stalin Prize for Literature.
But for Olivia deHavilland, Trumbo might have have been able to brush off any accusations of Communism and continue on as he had been, operating in ideological shadow.
Which brings us to a final irony: The most memorable scene from "Spartacus" involves Roman slaves declaring themselves to be the gladiator Spartacus so as to spare the real one from Roman wrath.
Trumbo was no Spartacus. He was a Commie cuss, perfectly willing to let others suffer while he tapped away safely in his tub.
The tub, though, can't wash away the reality of Trumbo, his perfidy and brilliance and we know about it all only because of Olivia deHavilland.
When you walk into The Avalon — where many of deHavilland's films played back in the day — remember Olivia deHavilland and her greatest role, one she minimized in an interview with The Wall Street Journal as simply being "a little Brit trying to be a good American."
A deHavilland film festival at The Avalon might just be a good idea some day, not to wash away Trumbo, but to shower those who see it with a more complete realization of his legacy.
Gary Harmon is a former staff writer for The Daily Sentinel.