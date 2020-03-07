DELTA — No matter which defensive lineup the Buena Vista High School girls basketball team tried Friday, there was one constant: there was no answer for Keely Porter.
The Delta junior found success in the paint time after time on her way to scoring 24 points to lead the Panthers to a 68-30 victory in their Class 3A regional opener.
The fourth-seeded Panthers (20-3) are one game away from their second straight trip to Denver.
“Our bigs were just a mismatch with everyone,” Porter said. “When we get it to the bigs, there’s usually littles on us. It’s a mismatch for everyone and everyone scores.”
Porter set the tone right away. She scored the opening basket of the game, scored two fast-break buckets and drained a 3-pointer from the right wing as the Panthers jumped to a 14-7 lead in the first 5 minutes.
Porter also scored the final basket of the quarter, giving her 11 points in the first 8 minutes of play.
“I just kept going,” Porter said. “Even when I made mistakes, that start kept me fired up to shake them off. It helped our whole energy, too. Everyone was scoring good, playing good defense. It was fun.”
Porter opened the second quarter with a basket and Marcy Schaal and Alexa Huff also scored as the lead grew to 26-9. The 29th-seeded Demons (12-10) went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 26-17, but Porter had the remedy, making a running floater off the backboard with 2:10 left in the half.
Delta led 32-18 at halftime and the lead never dipped below double digits again.
“We’re such a talented team all-around, it doesn’t matter which kid has the opportunity to score,” Delta coach Kyle Crowder said. “They can all put the ball in the hole. We moved the ball really well and got easy opportunities. We’ve still got to finish around the hoop a little bit more, but just the fact that we can run 11 girls in the game and have the chance to score with every single one of them, that bodes for a lot of potential down the line.”
The Panthers’ balanced attack — nine different players scored — made the game a blowout in the second half. The final quarter was played with a running clock.
Sara Geddes was Delta’s second-leading scorer with 10 points, Alexa Huff added eight and Haylin McCulloch chipped in seven.
Delta plays 13th-seeded Platte Valley (17-6) in today’s regional final, which begins at 1 p.m.
“They’re a good shooting team,” Crowder said. “We’re going to have to really contest shooters. If we can keep them from getting hot, we have a chance. If our kids play focused and we play as hard as we possibly can, we should have a really good opportunity to win this game.”
Cedaredge 32, SkyView Academy 14: Playing in Greeley, the 14th-seeded Bruins (19-4) topped the 19th-seeded Hawks (15-7) behind a strong defensive effort.
Cedaredge faces third-seeded host University (21-2) today at 1 p.m.
2A Girls Regionals
In Limon, No. 15 seed Hotchkiss survived against No. 18 Sedgwick County 60-51 in overtime. Shay Glaser made a basket to send the game to overtime tied at 47-47. Baskets by Indigo Miller-Barnes and Vianney Mendoza sparked a 10-0 run to start the extra period for the Bulldogs (19-4).
The Bulldogs face second-seeded Limon (22-1) today at 2 p.m. for a spot in the Great 8.
Meeker 50, Telluride 10: Playing at home, the third-seeded Cowboys scored the first 13 points and cruised thanks to its dominant defense against the 30th-seeded Miners (8-14).
The Cowboys face Wray today at 1 p.m.
2A Boys Regionals
Meeker’s season came to an end in Vail.
The 24th-seeded Cowboys (12-11) couldn’t keep pace with No. 9 Yuma in a 63-45 loss.