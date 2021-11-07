It wasn’t pretty, but Delta High School easily handled Alamosa for a 42-14 win in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The Panthers had four touchdown runs and two touchdown passes.
“We ran the ball well today, though I think we can do better passing the ball,” coach Ben Johnson said. “Our defense was great, too. Alamosa has a good wide receiver corps and we stayed with them all day. We talked all week about no big plays and keeping guys in front of us, and we did that.”
The Panthers (9-1) opened the scoring with an early rushing touchdown before the Mean Moose (6-4) tied the game. Then, the Panthers were driving before throwing an interception. The Delta defense held, and the offense scored a rushing touchdown on the ensuing possession. Alamosa wouldn’t score again until about nine minutes into the second half.
Next week, Delta plays 12th-seeded University (6-4) after the Bulldogs upset No. 5 seed Moffat County.
In 1A, North Fork survived a back-and-forth matchup to beat Wiggins 38-25.
The Miners jumped to an early 14-0 lead and were poised to add another seven points before throwing an interception. The Tigers then clawed back to and the tug-of-war match was on, coach Curtis Hintz said.
“I’m excited for the kids and our community with the win,” Hintz said. “This was a physical game and we ran hard between the tackles. Turnovers were a big focus for us and I think we did well aside from that early interception.”
Hintz said that by his count, senior do-it-all player Blaine Peebles had 200-plus receiving yards and 400-plus total yards.
North Fork (8-2) visits top-seed Limon (10-0) in the second round next week.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Eighth-seeded Montrose hosted Mead and Mullen in a Class 4A regional tournament. The Indians swept Mullen to start the day 25-18, 26-24, 25-23. But Montrose (18-7) missed its chance to advance to state after losing to Mead 25-18, 25-22, 26-24.
In 3A, North Fork traveled to Parker to play Lutheran and Bennett. The Miners (16-8) beat Bennett in five sets, but were swept by host Lutheran.
In 2A, Olathe was swept by Rye in the first match, then beat Calhan in five sets. But Olathe (14-10) missed the chance a qualifying for state because Rye beat Calhan in four sets.
Also in 2A, Plateau Valley (15-10) was swept by both Ignacio and Union Colony Preparatory School.