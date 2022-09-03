The Central High School softball team used clutch hitting and quality pitching to defeat ThunderRidge 4-1 on Friday at the Bus Bergman Sports Complex.

The Warriors (5-1) scored all four of their runs in the first three innings. In the bottom of the first, Olivia Litzen led off with a double and her courtesy runner, Jazz Fenn, moved to third on Tuscani Ritter’s single. After two pop outs, Ritter stole second and Fenn stole home to give Central a 1-0 lead.