The Central High School softball team used clutch hitting and quality pitching to defeat ThunderRidge 4-1 on Friday at the Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
The Warriors (5-1) scored all four of their runs in the first three innings. In the bottom of the first, Olivia Litzen led off with a double and her courtesy runner, Jazz Fenn, moved to third on Tuscani Ritter’s single. After two pop outs, Ritter stole second and Fenn stole home to give Central a 1-0 lead.
In the second inning, EllaGrace Kellerby led off with a walk and her courtesy runner, Briyon Fenn, moved to second on an error. Alison Brunk followed with an RBI single and with one out, Fenn scored on Litzen’s sacrifice fly to center field for a 3-0 lead. Aspen Satterfield’s two-out RBI double scored Emma Diaz in the third inning.
Kellerby got the start and allowed only two hits in 3 1/3 innings to earn the win. Sophie Argon allowed an unearned run in her two innings of work and neither Bryle West nor Jenna Fraser allowed a hit during their time in the circle.
Golf
Palisade and Central competed in the Gunnison High School Invitational at Dos Rios Golf Club in Gunnison.
Palisade placed fourth and its second team finished 13th. Central finished sixth, and both schools had an individual finish in the top five.
Blake Hooker’s tie for third place was the best finish of any Bulldog or local golfer. He shot a 5-over-par 76 with two birdies. Alex Morrall tied for 18th with an 87, Ian Allen finished 22nd with a 90, Joe Morgan tied for 42nd and Stewart Nowak finished 59th.
Dillon Crabtree tied for fifth with a 78 for Central, making two birdies in his round. Parker Shahan finished 15th with an 85, Nicholas Colunga tied for 32nd and Kaden Brokaw tied 36th.
Tennis
Central completed the first day of the two-day Amy Howe Memorial Invitational at Smoky Hill High School. The Warriors are still alive in three brackets in the double-elimination tournament.
No. 2 singles player Bradan Blanck lost his first match 6-2, 6-1 but won his two in the consolation bracket 8-0 and 8-5. Blanck will play Cherokee Trail’s No. 2 singles player in the consolation finals today. The No. 1 doubles team of Caleb Repshire and Shawn Freeborn beat Douglas County 7-6, 3-6, (7-4) and Chaparral 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, (10-8). The duo lost to Thomas Jefferseon 6-3, 6-4 and will play Chaparral or Cherokee Trail in the consolation finals today.
The No. 2 doubles team of Canaan Ross and Andrew Kirschenmann beat Eaglecrest 6-1, 6-0 and Douglas County 6-2, 6-4. The pair lost to Chaparral 6-1, 6-3 and will play Thomas Jefferson in the consolation finals today.
Volleyball
Grand Junction, Fruita Monument and Palisade all played at the Chaparral Showcase.
The Bulldogs (3-1) went 1-1 on the day, beating Dakota Ridge 25-22, 20-25, 15-8 and losing to Ponderosa 25-11, 25-18.
Against the Eagles, Addie Ritterbush had 12 kills and nine digs, Ella Steele had 15 assists, Lauren Hardin had three block assists and Ava Wallit served two aces. In the loss to the Mustangs, Ember Hopkins led Palisade with five kills, Steele added 10 assists, Ritterbush had seven digs and Grace McAnany had 1 solo block and one block assist.
Fruita lost two-set matches to Highlands Ranch and Cherry Creek. All four sets ended 25-19.
Grand Junction beat Conifer and Boulder, but scores were not immediately available.
