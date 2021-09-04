LONGMONT — Mother Nature — or, more accurately, Glenwood Canyon — certainly hasn’t been a friend to the Grand Junction High School football team, and that probably won’t change until the winter weather starts to roll around.
On Friday night, the Tigers endured a long, unexpected detour leading into Saturday afternoon’s game at Skyline, which ended up beating them 51-6.
“(Friday) night, after practice, we were planning on leaving at 6 this morning and driving up here, and then we get notice that Glenwood Canyon was closed last night,” head coach Landon McKee said. “Our AD just did a great job of putting together hotel rooms for us. We drive to Craig last night at 8. We got there at midnight, stayed the night, got up at 6 this morning, drove here from Craig, which is about another seven-hour bus ride. We got here about 15 minutes late.”
That inconvenience didn’t help the Tigers (0-2) against a team that’s just outside CHSAANow.com’s top 10 in Class 4A, but that wasn’t the main reason they couldn’t get the job done against the Falcons.
Aside from a sloppy first half that saw both teams giving up the ball on turnover after turnover, Skyline put together a solid performance on both offense and defense.
Grand Junction couldn’t keep up, even though junior River Mulvey managed to give his team a boost with a rushing touchdown late in the first quarter to draw the score closer at 14-6, not long after he intercepted the ball on the possession prior.
“I’m proud of our effort,” Mulvey said. “It’s just that we made little mistakes. If we can clean up those little mistakes, we definitely could have a chance at turning those tables and winning some games.”
Those early turnovers stanched the Grand Junction offense and deflated it throughout the rest of the game, but McKee sees growth in his team. The Tigers face another steep test in Fruita Monument next week.
“Our kids fought, and the one thing that we’re talking with these kids since I got this job and started is a fight for the entire game,” McKee said. “We started out with a scrimmage at Rifle three weeks ago and we saw little pieces of it. We played well last week at times against Coronado. Today, they fought. We got down 14-0 right off the bat and they didn’t quit. They actually played harder.
“Throughout the first half, that was the toughest I have seen this team play on both sides of the ball.”