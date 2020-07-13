Horace and Iris always like making new friends. They like it when those friends pull weeds or plop down with a book for a bit.
Horace is a bookworm and Iris is a dog, and both double as benches in the children’s garden corner of the Mesa County Libraries’ Discovery Garden at Fifth Street and Chipeta Avenue.
Only in its third year, the Discovery Garden is still growing up as it continues to change from a barren plot into a vegetable- bearing, flower -rich, tree shade-sharing beauty.
“The soil here was so bad,” said Patricia Johns, as she took a break from weeding.
What might look like a mess of grass in some parts of the garden is actually a helpful ground cover that is developing the soil into something volunteers can work with, said Johns, a self-described volunteeraholic dedicated to the Discovery Garden.
She often can be found there on cool mornings.
In 2019, the Discovery Garden had its first growing season, and this summer the different parts of the garden can be seen even better.
Much of it has been accomplished through grants and volunteer hours right down to the crushed granite paths, courtesy of a grant from AARP, and a solar-operated automated irrigation system, thanks to a grant from the Colorado State Conservation Board and installment by Atlasta Solar, said Bob Kretschman, communications manager for Mesa County Libraries.
The vegetable garden is just west of the compost bins and several three-sisters beds — a Native American planting technique with three crops planted near each other for agricultural and culinary reasons — are on the bins’ east side and in front of a hoop house connected to a tool shed.
In a middle area is an unusual orchard, Johns said. Goji berry and currant plants as well as a fig tree can be found among the plants there.
A pollinator garden is taking shape inside the fence along Chipeta, and a wilderness garden along Fifth Street is just getting started.
Volunteers have added a few experiments to the garden, including a mound called a hugelkultur that, if it works right, will improve the soil’s fertility and water retention, Johns said.
The garden has three new pedestrian gates that are always unlocked, and the public is welcome to step in to take a look around.
The Discovery Garden is for the community as much as it is a community effort, both Johns and Kretschman said.
The vegetables, when ripe, will be donated to the Community Food Bank, but anybody walking by also is welcome to pick a few veggies to take home for dinner, Kretschman said.
Johns sees the Discovery Garden becoming a green, welcoming haven for the community, just as was envisioned in 2017 by the garden’s driving force Nicole Fitzgerald, the libraries’ former volunteer and outreach coordinator.
It’s also a place for learning. Anyone who has recently moved to the area and wants to know what grows well here can come to the Discovery Garden and pick the brains of the volunteers, Johns said.
Volunteers are always needed to help out with the Discovery Garden.
A volunteer work night is scheduled from 6–8 p.m. each Thursday and anyone interested is welcome to drop by, Kretschman said.
Along with getting some work done, adults and children can paint a slat on a curving raised garden bed in the children’s garden with the title of their favorite book. The paint and brushes are supplied.
Or those checking things out can take a seat on one of the Discovery Garden’s benches created by local artists Pavia Justinian and Nyssa Capps.
“It’s big enough now, the garden is, that it has a character of its own. If you go out there and walk around, you can really feel what the garden is about. That’s one of the fun things I’ve noticed this year,” Kretschman said.