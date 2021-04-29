Once in a while, we have a chance to see inside a client’s business and personal affairs and really understand what makes things work well, or not so well, in their life. More than once, we have finished with a client’s estate plan and decided that we needed to adopt an approach that we saw worked well for them.
So it was with Alan and Amy; they are well known in Western Colorado, so we won’t include a description of their lives together, or their lifestyle, because some of you could probably place them and that would not be fair to them. So, instead, the only thing we will share is this: they understand the power of discretionary income.
So why would we want to share that fact about Alan and Amy and what does it have to do with estate planning? Let’s take the last question first because that answer will make the first question so easy to answer that you won’t even need us to do that.
Discretionary income has a lot to do with estate planning because it is a key factor solving the most popular complaint we hear about preparing an estate plan, namely “we don’t have an estate, so who needs a plan?”
There are actually some very good answers to that question that have nothing to do with the size of your estate, but we have addressed, and will continue to address, those answers in other columns. This time, we want to focus on helping you solve that problem, which is why we brought up Amy and Alan in this column. They both know how to create discretionary income and that factor may be the most important in determining the size of their estate; the same can be true of you.
Discretionary income is not hard to identify; it is what you have left over after paying for the absolute necessities in your life. Of course, that process assumes that you have identified “necessities” in a financially-responsible way. Food is a necessity, but eating out every night (while good for our local economy) is not a fiscally-responsible way to meet that need.
Assuming you have mastered that fundamental concept, then creating as much discretionary income as you can may be the next most important step in managing your estate. Without it, there is no room for growth and no ability to react to emergencies or unforeseen opportunities; there is no freedom and, instead, there is likely a dependence upon debt, both of which create a downward financial spiral.
By stark contrast, a financial life that is structured to create discretionary income leaves itself options and options lead to the opportunity for success now and later. Alan and Amy would tell you to (1) create as much discretionary income as possible and (2) be very deliberate about how that discretionary money is spent.
So if you find you are unable to generate discretionary income on a regular basis, then start this process by going back to your current budget and start trimming expenses until you can create at least a 5% discretionary buffer between revenue and expenses. You can learn to live off 95% of your income.
Once you are able to do that on a sustainable basis, then look for ways to increase that buffer to 10% and, in the interim, start to implement a simple and proven strategy to utilize those discretionary funds. That strategy is best demonstrated with a simple case study that we will share with you in our next column.
In the meantime, but with an eye toward increasing the size of your estate and the need for a plan, identify the following, so they are ready to help when it comes time to get started with this new, more robust estate plan: (1) where can you go for answers to insurance questions of all kinds (health, life, disability, auto, property, professional liability, etc.)? (2) who is the best financial advisor you know that is qualified to answer questions that relate to your life? (3) which tax and accounting firm is within your reach? (4) which law firm or lawyer can help you with questions that are relevant to you and your family? (5) who are your care providers (mental health, physical health, dental, vision, hearing, etc.? and lastly, (6) who in your life can you trust to take over for you in each of those areas if you could no longer make those decisions for yourself (who will be your agents, personal representatives and/or trustees)?
The case study we will discuss next column will touch on how each of the individuals or businesses that you identified can become part of an estate plan that really will be the gift that keeps giving to those that follow you.
We discuss these, and other, estate planning matters in our no-cost seminars. Due to the precautions we are all taking in light of COVID-19, we are changing the format of these seminars to telephonic participation so that we can be careful, but still share relevant estate planning information to as many people as possible.
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
© 2021 Brad R Wright, Steven J Wright