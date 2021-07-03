Today is about celebrating the spirit of America.
It used to be so easy, on this most American of holidays, to look at our countrymen and know we were all basically on the same page — grateful to live in a country where freedom comes first.
That basic sense of unity has been fragmented to say the least. We took unity for granted. We also assumed that our constitutional federal republic was self-perpetuating — that our experiment in democracy just sort of happens automatically with no threat of going off the rails.
But the violent events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 shattered those delusions. The attack on an important symbol of U.S. democracy revealed the fragility of our democratic institutions.
Leaving us at this critical moment.
This country has weathered all sorts of turmoil and social upheaval in its 245 years and we’re still here. There’s every reason to be optimistic about the future, so long as we can learn from the past.
Our hope, on this Independence Day, is that Americans everywhere realize that our government of the people, by the people and for the people can’t be taken for granted. Since its founding, America has become the embodiment of democracy because succeeding generations — to borrow a phrase from Thomas Paine — underwent the fatigue of supporting freedom.
That fatigue can come from the physical exertion of defending the country in times of conflict or the mundane, sometime mind-numbing exercise of staying informed — about current events, political agenda or the basics of how government works.
Or, as Thomas Jefferson once said, “An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.”
An educated citizenry is hard to come in the internet age. There’s information to support any belief, political orientation or conspiracy theory. The falsehood that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is a prime example. Even though there’s no evidence to support it, a lot of people believe it, giving rise to voting integrity measures and baseless audits of elections.
The shame of our corrosive polarization is that so much of it is based on misinformation. It’s one thing for Americans to disagree about policy or the direction of the country. But we can agree on the same set of “facts” to have those discussions.
Our current political class isn’t helping matters by consistently pushing agendas that galvanize half the country and alienate the rest. Parades and fireworks displays are no match for the division being fueled by this winner-take-all style of government.
As pessimistic as this all sounds, division is not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it’s probably more a norm in this country than a sense of national unity. In his “Letter From Birmingham Jail,” Martin Luther King Jr. famously embraced a form of social tension that leads to positive change.
“I have earnestly opposed violent tension,” King wrote, “but there is a type of constructive, nonviolent tension which is necessary for growth.”
The challenge we face as a nation is channeling our existing tensions toward productive outcomes without letting them spill over into violence.
It’s a great time to reflect on what we are — a nation of laws, not men.
Today we all wave the flag as patriots, each of us striving to form a more perfect union in our own way. But a simple recipe for sustaining American-style democracy is this: Be informed. Elect good people. Work within the constitutional framework to effect change. Respect those taking the same approach. As long as the goal is to make America better, good things will happen.