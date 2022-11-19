agate Division II, Division III football playoffs Nov 19, 2022 Nov 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II PlayoffsFirst Round, Saturday, Nov. 19Ashland 20, Notre Dame (Ohio) 13Shepherd 16, New Haven 13Slippery Rock 17, Assumption 14Wingate 32, Virginia Union 7Delta State 51, Fayetteville 0West Florida 45, Limestone 19Northwest Missouri State 47, Ouachita Baptist 17Ferris State 41, Davenport 7Pittsburg State 35, UIndy 0Bemidji State 31, Winona State 7Colorado Mines 45, CSU-Pueblo 24Minnesota State 26, Wayne State (Neb.) 9Second Round, Saturday, Nov. 26Ashland (10-1) at Indiana, Pa. (9-1)Slippery Rock (10-2) at Shepherd (11-1)Wingate (10-2) at Benedict (11-0)West Florida (10-1) at Delta State (11-1)Northwest Missouri State (10-2) at Grand Valley State (11-0)Pittsburgh State (12-0) at Ferris State (10-1)Bemidji State (10-2) at Angelo State (11-0)Minnesota State (10-2) at Colorado Mines (10-2)Division III PlayoffsFirst Round, Saturday, Nov. 19Saint Joseph’s, Minn. 49, Northwestern-St. Paul 0Wartburg 14, Wisconsin-Lacrosse 6Alma 41, Mt. St. Joseph 21Aurora 33, Wisconsin-Whitewater 28Mount Union 51, Salisbury 0Utica 17, Susquehanna 10Randolph-Macon 35, SUNY Cortland 28Delaware Valley 59, Gallaudet 0North Central, Ill. 50, Lake Forest 0Carnegie Mellon 45, DePauw 14Springfield 17, Endicott 14Ithaca 63, UMass Dartmouth 20Trinity, Texas 14, Hardin-Simmons 7Mary Hardin-Baylor 54, Huntingdon 0Bethel, Minn. 34, Wheaton, Ill. 32Linfield 51, Pomona-Pitzer 24Second Round, Saturday, Nov. 26Saint John’s, Minn. (10-1) vs. Wartburg (11-0)Alma (11-0) vs. Aurora (10-1)Mount Union (11-0) vs. Susquehanna (11-0)Randolph-Macon (11-0) vs. Delaware Valley (11-0)North Central, Ill. (11-0) vs. Carnegie Mellon (11-0)Springfield (9-2) vs. Ithaca (11-0)Trinity, Texas (11-0) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-1)Bethel, Minn. (9-2) vs. Linfield (10-0) 