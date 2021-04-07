NFCA Div. II Coaches Top 25
The 2021 NFCA Division II Top 25 Poll is voted on by 16 NCAA Division II head coaches with two representing each of the eight NCAA regions.
Through April 4
First-place votes in parentheses
Rank Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. Augustana (S.D.) (10) 17-3 389 2
2. North Georgia (4) 18-2 383 1
3. Valdosta State (1) 22-3 365 4
4. Texas A&M-Commerce (1) 21-8 351 3
5. UT Tyler 21-5 331 5
6. Rollins 10-1 315 6
7. Indianapolis 21-2 307 9
8. Lincoln Memorial 25-4 303 7
9. Young Harris 21-6 264 11
10. West Texas A&M 21-7 261 10
11. Winona State 16-3 239 13
12. Texas A&M-Kingsville 21-6 220 12
13. Oklahoma Christian 23-5 190 14
14. Concordia Irvine 12-7 174 8
15. UAH 20-7 172 18
16. Saint Anselm 5-1 153 16
17. Grand Valley State 16-4 145 15
18. Central Oklahoma 21-7 134 17
19. Colorado Mesa 19-1 110 19
20. Minnesota State 13-4 95 20
21. West Florida 21-10 83 22
22. Rogers State 18-10 62 21
23. Kutztown 18-4 40 24
24. Southern Arkansas 13-6 32 25
25. Saint Leo 13-6 26 23
Others receiving votes: Western Washington (15), Lubbock Christian (13), Texas A&M International (10), Biola (9), Auburn Montgomery (3), Southeastern Oklahoma State (3).