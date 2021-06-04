• 25% of average — the projected April-July inflows into Lake Powell this year.
• 46% of average — projected seasonal runoff inflows into Blue Mesa Reservoir in Colorado. The reservoir isn’t expected to fill to even half its capacity this year.
• 2.04 inches — precipitation in Grand Junction so far this year through Friday, as measured at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. That compares to 3.8 inches on average through this time of year.
• 4,840 cubic feet per second — Colorado River flows at Cameo Friday. That compared to an average 12,700-cfs flow there for that date. Flows were expected to possibly peak there today at about 7,500 cfs.
Sources: Bureau of Reclamation, National Weather Service, Colorado Basin River Forecast Center.