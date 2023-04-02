The crocuses are up. Tulip leaves are deep green and growing fast.
And the weeds! They have already begun their springtime push to take over the yard (maybe the world).
A burst of change is in store in the coming weeks as leaves and flowers bud and bloom.
Gardeners and even wanna-be gardeners are feeling the itch to grow something.
Here are some green tidbits to know for spring and the approach of Earth Day.
PALM SUNDAY
Today is Palm Sunday, a day when Christians celebrate Jesus’s arrival in Jerusalem in advance of Passover.
The Bible’s New Testament Gospels tell of a crowd rushing to meet Jesus, waving the branches of palm trees and placing them on the road before him.
While palm branches likely can be found in some Grand Junction churches today, this part of the world isn’t exactly known for fostering palm trees.
A palm houseplant, however, could be a great addition especially for those yearning for green and growing things.
These eight palm plants were recommended for indoor growing in 2022 by thespruce.com.
n Chinese Fan Palm (livistona chinensis) — Can grow to 15 feet tall, so a dwarf cultivar is recommended for indoors.
n Areca Palm (Dypsis lutescens) — Also known as the bamboo palm, and it can tolerate low light.
n Majesty Palm (Ravenea rivularis) — Shade toleratant and a slow grower, but it likes humidity.
n Cascade Palm (Chamaedorea cataractarum) — Produces clumps of fronds, which makes it easy to divide. Tolerates low light, but is thirsty.
n Parlor Palm (Chamaedorea elegans) — The easiest palm to grow inside. Likes humidity.
n Ponytail Palm (Beaucarnea recurvata) — Short trunk, ponytail-like leaves. It’s actually a succulent.
n Sago Palm (Cycas revoluta) — Trunk looks like a pineapple, fronds grow up. Needs filtered sunlight and consistent moisture.
n Yucca Palm (Yucca elephantipes) — Also goes by the name “stick yucca,” this plant is drought tolerant.
CLEAN THINGS UP
Reminder: Get your pile out!
The annual Spring Clean-Up is here for Grand Junction residents, meaning yard waste and various household items can be taken to the curb to be hauled away free of charge.
Pick up starts at 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, for residents north of North Avenue.
Pick up starts at 6:30 a.m. April 10 for residents south of North Avenue, including areas of Orchard Mesa and the Redlands.
Items to be picked up must be in one pile along the sidewalk gutter area in front of the residence, but keep that pile within reason. If it is the size of a dump truck (10 cubic yards) there will be a $150 charge, according to a news release from the city.
For a map of pick-up areas, a list of prohibited items and additional information about Spring Clean-Up, go to gjcity.org/255/Spring-Clean-up.
EARTH DAY ORIGINS
After seeing the devastation caused by an oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, in 1969, a senator from Wisconsin decided to take action.
He recruited other congressional leaders and activists and organized the first Earth Day in 1970, according to earthday.org.
It also led to the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and various environmental laws, according to the website.
Earth Day, observed on April 22, has gained increasing attention and inspired action across the United States and around the world.
For information about Earth Day and ideas of ways to observe it both on April 22 and year round, go to earthday.org.
CELEBRATE EARTH DAY
Here are details about a couple Grand Junction celebrations for Earth Day:
n GJ Earth Day: Artists Celebrating the Earth — This new event can be found from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 at the Lowell Village Commons in front of the Lowell School, 310 N. Seventh St.
Join area artist for earth-friendly art activities during this event hosted by Confluence Studios. For information, go to bit.ly/3Zv6gRZ.
n Southwest Arbor Fest — This is a combined celebration of Earth Day, April 22, and Arbor Day, April 28.
It will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 at Lincoln Park. It features a Colorado Craft Beer Tasting (only 200 discounted pre-sale tickets available: bit.ly/3U6syss), free ice cream for first 500 kids, vendors and booths, food trucks, live music, a cornhole tournament and a very popular tree giveaway.
Tree seedlings will be given away starting at 9 a.m. at the park. About a dozen seedling varieties will be available while supplies last. Arriving early for this giveaway is highly recommended.
For information about this festival, go to gjcity.org/228/Southwest-Arbor-Fest.
BORERS AND BEETLES
There are two big battles against pests going on in the Grand Valley.
One is fighting to save ash trees that make up more than 20% of the tree canopy in Grand Junction, according to the city.
The other is a Mesa County-wide effort to eradicate the Japanese beetle, which is a threat to residents’ landscaping and the agricultural community.
Here are details on both battles:
n Root For Your Ash is a city program to help residents save at-risk ash trees threatened by several pests — ash borer, ash bark beetle, flat-headed apple tree borer and emerald ash borer — and the fungal disease anthracnose.
Through the program, the city pays 50% of the cost to treat residents’ ash trees and has partnered with T4 Tree Service to get the job done.
Registration is open for 2023, and residents with ash trees can sign up to get their ash trees treated and protected against pests.
Go to gjcity.org/1181/Root-For-Your-Ash for information about the program and a registration link.
n While the battle against Japanese beetle that Mesa County recently launched doesn’t have a formal name, it is serious.
Mesa County Commissioners in early March declared the beetle a public nuisance and county staff has taken emergency action against the beetle.
The beetle feeds on and severely damages more than 300 species of plants, everything from turf grass to peach trees, ornamental plants to grape vines. It was found last year in Mesa County in a hot spot stretching roughly from Canyon View Park to Bookcliff Country Club.
Mesa County contacted residents in that area in March, seeking permission to treat lawns this spring at the county’s expense in order to kill Japanese beetle grubs.
Property owners not in the identified hot spot also are encouraged to treat their yards.
For information about the beetle and the eradication effort, go to http://blog.mesacounty.us/2023/03/we-must-take-action-on-japanese-beetle.html.
