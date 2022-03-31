A Cajun-seasoned pork chop rub adds a delicious smoky flavor to this easy skillet dish. This polenta has a nice sharp bite thanks to cheddar cheese. Don't have any on hand? Try Parmesan or Gouda instead.
Cajun Skillet Pork Chops with Asparagus & Cheesy Polenta
Serves 4
Active Time: 35 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
4 cups water
1 cup cornmeal
1 1/2 pounds thin-cut bone-in pork chops
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt plus a pinch, divided
2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil, divided
1 pound asparagus, cut into 2-inch pieces
1/4 cup white wine
1 1/4 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
4 scallions, sliced
1 tablespoon butter
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
1. Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Slowly whisk in cornmeal and reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened and the cornmeal is tender, about 20 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, season pork chops with Cajun seasoning and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook, turning once, until browned, about 1 minute per side. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 140 F, 3 to 6 minutes more. Transfer the pork to a plate and tent with foil to keep warm.
3. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, asparagus, wine and pinch of salt to the pan. Cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the asparagus is tender, about 3 minutes.
4. Remove the polenta from the heat and stir in cheese, scallions, butter, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve the pork chops with the asparagus and polenta.
Tasty tips
The aromatic blend, made with paprika, garlic and onion powders, dried herbs and cayenne for a touch of heat, is delicious on meat, seafood and stirred into soup. Look for a salt-free version if that's a concern for you.
