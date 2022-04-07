This zippy, creamy slaw is so good you might find yourself making it for other sandwiches. Still, it pairs beautifully with the tangy pulled chicken for an incredibly quick dinner you can make even on your busiest nights. To save even more time, use a pre-shredded coleslaw blend.
BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw
Serves 4
Active Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
1/3 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
1 dash hot sauce
2 cups shredded red cabbage (1/2 head)
2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast (about 6 ounces)
1/3 cup light barbecue sauce
8 corn tortillas
1 bunch chopped cilantro for garnish
1. Combine yogurt, sugar, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, pepper and hot sauce in a large bowl. Add cabbage and toss until fully coated.
2. Combine chicken and barbecue sauce in a medium microwavable bowl; toss until chicken is coated. Microwave on High until heated through, about 1 minute.
3. Heat tortillas according to package directions. Fill each tortilla with 1/4 cup of the chicken and top with 3 tablespoons of the slaw. Garnish with cilantro and serve.
Tasty tip
To make ahead: Prepare slaw (Step 1); cover and refrigerate for up to one day.
