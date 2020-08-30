United Health Group is really two different companies. One is the insurance company we all know. The other — now the bigger of the two — is, among other things, a high-powered data analytics company. It’s called Optum.
Unless you are in the industry, you probably have not heard of Optum, but it’s frankly an amazing tool focused on population health. It can show in real time throughout the nation things like localized flu outbreaks or critical nursing needs arising from unknown causes. Optum identified an asthma outbreak in Baltimore that was baffling doctors and public health officials, and was able to narrow it down to a single apartment building riddled with black mold. In real time.
Why would an insurance giant whose revenues are derived from premiums paid by its insureds get into the Big Data business?
Simple: If they can identify small health issues before they blow up into major ones, they can deploy resources to extinguish the problem early. That means they can limit the number (and size) of claims. Lower claims against the same premiums equals more profit.
It also leads to better practices for doctors and better health outcomes for all of us.
Why does any of this matter? Because innovations like Optum do not exist in a single-payer health care system. Call it “Medicare for All” or “Berniecare” — the end result might be universal coverage, but it comes at the expense of much that the private sector does for consumers. It would eliminate private insurance companies, and their interest in driving better care through innovations like Optum.
Not so long ago, a baby born five weeks early had little chance of survival. Today, babies born five months early, weighing less than a can of soda, can thrive, untainted by their early arrival. We have competitive market forces in certain sectors of the health care environment to thank for this.
Competitive market forces, however, completely break down when it comes to the relationship between, for example, hospital and patient. People do not shop health care services like they decide where to go out to eat, and it’s impossible for patients to even know what they may end up paying for treatment. Getting treated at a hospital is like ordering a meal in a restaurant without knowing the cost, then getting a bill in the mail weeks later with a seven-fold potential variation in price. Your bill could be $100 or $700 — and there is almost nothing you can do about it. And then you get another bill from the chef a week later, with the explanation that the prior bill was just the restaurant charge. Why do we accept this in the health care environment when we would never accept it elsewhere?
So, how do we preserve forces that drive innovation in health care delivery, better outcomes, better patient safety and miraculous drugs AND provide coverage for everyone, and in a way that makes it more affordable?
Limiting ourselves to a binary choice — either we stay with the existing system (with its ever-increasing price trajectory) or we go with Medicare for All (and lose the innovation drivers) — doesn’t serve us well.
But that is the binary choice presented by our candidates for the 3rd Congressional District in their substance-less back-and-forth on the issue as described in last Wednesday’s Sentinel.
Each seeks to demonize the other with a label instead of setting forth a real proposal to address the significant health care issues faced by their constituents. Each candidate owes us solutions to this problem. Lauren Boebert needs to explain how she would repeal the Affordable Care Act, but still keep its protections for folks with pre-existing conditions, especially given her “get the government out of people’s lives” philosophy. Diane Mitsch Bush needs to explain how innovation would be retained with the expanded role for government she advocates. And both should address whether she would work for a sustainable, bipartisan approach in the middle.
For example, there is a third option that’s not in the current national conversation yet. This option preserves the private sector, lowers prices universally and can ensure health care services to everyone.
In the past, we have advocated Medicare Rates for All. Another approach is All-Payer Rate Setting. The idea is that providers like hospitals and doctors are paid the same for health care services, whether the payer is an insurance company, or Medicare, or Medicaid. Differentials can be built in to distinguish the distinct services of Children’s Hospital in Denver or Delta County Memorial Hospital, but the charge would be the same whether the payer was Medicare or Rocky or Anthem.
Implemented over time, this would put downward pressure on providers to learn to live within a cost structure. It would create actual competition around things like excellence of service, patient outcomes and patient safety. Innovation would actually increase as companies battle to provide tools that can achieve these outcomes. If needed, a Medicare-for-All-like product could then be inserted into the insurance marketplace without price-undermining the private insurance companies.
An unworkable panacea? Hardly. Maryland has been using such a model for hospitals since the 1980s. Our own Rocky Mountain Health Plans built a similar system with local physicians that gave us high quality and affordable care for 30 years. It was a system that was built around patients, not profits.
An All-Payer Rate Setting system seems to solve many of the seemingly intractable problems in our existing system, but has little chance in a political environment, where candidates condemn their opponents without engaging in substance. That won’t change by itself. We, the public, must demand it. Let’s see which of the candidates responds.