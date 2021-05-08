It’s not the fully bipartisanship approach we envisioned for a statewide transportation funding bill, but the recently unveiled Senate Bill 21-260 still represents a political compromise. More importantly it gets the Colorado Department of Transportation rolling on its 10-year plan to return roads and bridges across Colorado to a state of good repair.
“This is particularly important for rural Colorado,” Gov. Jared Polis told the Sentinel’s editorial board on Wednesday. “Why? Because unlike the Denver metro area, rural Colorado doesn’t have the taxing capacity to go to the ballot to fund their own transit. The alternative to doing this is to have regions and counties break apart and lose interconnectivity. Roads don’t know county lines.”
This looks to be the best chance in years to establish a dedicated funding stream for a transportation system that has been tided over for years as state lawmakers have wrestled to a stalemate over a long-term funding solution.
The state’s gas tax has stayed at 22 cents per gallon since 1991. Recent attempts to raise new revenue for transportation, either by borrowing and paying out of the general fund or raising the state’s sales tax, have failed. Democrats, who control the state Legislature, have concluded that a monolithic approach won’t work, so they’ve introduced a bill that asks a little bit from everybody.
Increases on existing fees, along with new fees on gasoline, diesel, ride-sharing services, retail deliveries and electric vehicle registrations would generate an estimated $3.8 billion over the next 11 years. SB260 calls for $1.5 billion in contributions from the general fund, which includes federal stimulus dollars the state has coming in, to bring a total estimated package of about $5.3 billion.
House Speaker Alec Garnett calls the bill “aggressively reasonable” because it’s not trying to take care of state’s backlog of construction projects all in one bite. “That has weighed down past attempts,” he said. “We’re just trying to move forward.”
If Congress moves forward with an infrastructure plan of its own, Colorado will be prepared to maximize any federal dollars that may come this way.
But as the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported in Thursday’s paper, SB260 already faces opposition from the Colorado Chapter of Americans for Prosperity and Colorado Rising Action, both of which generally advocate for conservative Republican policies. And only one GOP member of the legislature, Sen. Kevin Priola, has declared support for SB260. Sen. Ray Scott of Mesa County has already said he opposes it.
However, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, a former state Attorney General and one of the most recognizable Republicans in the state, stressed the importance of not letting perfect be the enemy of good.
“I’m a political realist, and I understand political compromise,” he said. “I don’t see a better package coming from the legislature or the voters anytime soon. And I strongly believe we cannot kick this can down the road any longer.”
Club 20 has taken no formal position, but is monitoring how the bill takes shape as it moves through the legislature. In an email statement, Executive Director Christian Reece said, “We are very excited about the potential for a long- term stable funding source for CDOT to improve our road and bridge infrastructure and are working on some minor suggested amendments to provide a bit more clarity and transparency.”
Democratic leaders touted the collaboration and buy-in across industry groups, communities and environmental groups. They also said the legislation was designed to minimize sticker shock. Vehicle registration fees will actually go down in the first two years as a response to the financial burdens posed by the pandemic. None of the new fees would go into effect until 2023. A per-gallon “road usage fee,” would start at 2 cents, rising 1 penny a year until it reaches a ceiling of 8 cents. Even then, Coloradans will still pay less in gas taxes and fuel fees than Utah drivers pay now. Garnett said the average motorist would pay only about $28 more a year.
Colorado Rising Action and AFP have already indicated they plan to challenge SB260 on grounds that its fees are really taxes that should face voter approval. Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield, said a lot of thought went into making sure each new enterprise fund has its own distinct revenue source and distinct purpose.
“We’re modernizing our system from the ground up and being really thoughtful about tying who’s paying into any given enterprise with who’s going to benefit from that and you’ll see that in the bill,” he said.
Using enterprise funds adds a layer of transparency and accountability to the process, Polis added, since revenues have to go to an express purpose and cannot be diverted by the governor or legislature.
We know there’s going to be some quibbling about details of the legislation. The most important thing in our view is that it passes and begins making key investments in rural highways. Suthers is right. It’s time to stop kicking this can down the road.