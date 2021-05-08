Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:07:33 AM Sunset: 08:14:04 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: NNW @ 21mph UV Index: 0 Low

Saturday Night

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 39F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.