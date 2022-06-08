Eight local governments are to share in nearly $9 million in the second round of state grants designed to help improve access to their major traffic areas.
Under the Colorado Department of Transportation’s new Revitalizing Main Street Program, the localities scattered around the Grand Valley and elsewhere in the region will see additional money for several multi-modal projects, such as bike lanes, pedestrian paths and public transit.
They include a second grant to Grand Junction, this time a $1 million award to provide bike lanes, detached walking paths and street lighting to connect downtown with the Riverside and El Poso neighborhoods.
A similar $1.1 million grant also is to go to Mesa County to improve safety and connectivity along Orchard Avenue, connecting Colorado Mesa University, schools, parks and residential areas with downtown through walking, biking and transit.
At the same time, Fruita is to get more than $1.7 million for a transportation corridor in its downtown area with slow-speed roads for pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles, while Palisade is to receive $1.1 million for its Connecting Our Community project, one that would aid motorists, walkers, bikers and motorcyclists on Elberta Avenue from Interstate 70 to its downtown area.
“Improved bike lanes will help reduce traffic, support local businesses and reduce collisions between downtown and Riverside neighborhoods in Grand Junction,” Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday in unveiling the new grants.
“The Orchard Avenue project will reduce traffic and make it easier and safer to walk or bike,” the governor added. “The Fruita project will provide for better access to downtown, and the Palisade investments will benefit the local economy and residents by better connecting the heart of Palisade to Exit 42.”
Those four communities aren’t alone.
Rifle is to see a $1.8 million grant to improve pedestrian and biker traffic at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Whitewater Avenue, while Paonia is to see $792,961 that will connect its schools and parks to its downtown business district.
Down south, the towns of Nucla and Norwood are to see $1.1 million and $448,480, respectively.
Nuclu’s project is to improve traffic and pedestrian safety on its Main Street, including wider sidewalks, accessible ramps, crosswalks and bike lanes; while in Norwood, its money is to be used for a sidewalk safety project around its schools, giving students and residents a safer way to walk or ride their bikes.
Palisade, Naturita and Grand Junction’s Horizon Drive received similar grants last year.
