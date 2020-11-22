College Football
Mesa QB Howard transferring
Colorado Mesa quarterback Aaron Howard has left the football program and plans to transfer as a graduate student, he announced on social media.
Howard started five games and played in 10 during the 2019 season and started the first game of CMU’s abbreviated 2020 season. He was replaced by freshman Gavin Herberg the final two games this fall.
“After having a multitude of discussions with family and friends, I have decided to grad transfer and reopen up my recruiting,” Howard posted Thursday afternoon on Twitter. “Thank you to coach (Tremaine) Jackson and all of CMU for the continuous support and love.”
Howard, a business finance major from Chandler, Arizona, will graduate from CMU with two years of eligibility remaining.
College Swimming
Elgayar hits 3 qualifying marks
Mahmoud Elgayar swam NCAA Championship provisional qualifying times in three events Saturday in the Maverick Open time trials at El Pomar Natatorium.
With the A3 Performance Invitational canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, the Mavericks swam a series of time trials against three University of Wyoming swimmers.
Elgayar recorded the nation’s fastest time of the season in the 200-yard breaststroke, 2 minutes, 0.46 seconds. His altitude-adjusted time of 1:59.26 put him under the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time of 2:00.87.
Elgayar also swam B-cut times in the 100 breaststroke (54.96), ranking him fourth nationally.
Elgayar posted a qualifying mark of 1:51.67 (1:50.47 adjusted) in the 200 individual medley, which ranks fifth in the nation.
Saturday’s event was the final competition for the swim teams until January.