End 'ridiculous' recall cycle
Seeking a recall election for the local school board is like Kid Rock shooting up three cases of Budweiser with an AR-15 to protest Bud’s can art: You get desperately desired attention for you and your party’s philosophy, but hardly anyone really cares what you think because you’re single-minded and radical.
Pretend the attempted coup could actually be successful and Darren Cook replaces Andrea Haitz. It would tip the scales 3-2 so “progressives” would out-vote “conservatives,” which is a demented approach to solving problems for children. Would Cook stand up to conservative scrutiny? Or will a recall begin when something questionable is found? This is abusing rights meant for dire situations — not for someone who gives us “anxiety.” Hunter’s laptop, Hilary’s emails, and Epstein’s list protectors skate while Trump is prosecuted, not to serve justice, but because he is a threat to the left. THAT should give you anxiety.
You know what causes me anxiety? We’re in this predicament because tough decisions weren’t made previously. I was present when a current board member brought parents and children to a board meeting where they shouted down the board to prevent Scenic Elementary’s closure. The board acquiesced. As a result, taxpayer dollars that year disproportionately went to a predominantly white, wealthier neighborhood about the same time busing was reduced for low socioeconomic status (SES) schools. While students of color got to walk as much as 1.9 miles each way to school, Scenic kids got tiny class sizes.
Principals in recent years were required to cut multiple FTEs. Unable to manage large cuts, principals negotiated for smaller cuts, which they typically received, while we hoped the state or local taxpayers would fund a solution. It didn’t pan out. Now severe cuts are required. And East Middle, primarily a low SES school, will close.
Since the far left believe themselves to be the more virtuous of humans, they can prove it by stopping this ridiculous recall cycle that messes with our kids’ future. The far right in turn must do the same. Three board members are seeing the complexity of being a board member. The other two are still deciding whether to virtue signal and show solidarity by wearing their masks at the next meeting or simply promote binary thinking by saying things like, “Seems there are only two options here” (read: ours and yours), while their fans ignore meeting decorum and applaud their heroics.
JB PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
Hypocrisy abounds in story on oil train opponents
Two front page articles, both with a bit of irony. First is the photo op sham posing as a policy event with politicians and and their willing accomplices in Glenwood Canyon opposing a railroad spur for an oil train. The Sentinel was accurate in its description of a "sea of Patagonia and sunglasses" which both have the majority of their products made from, wait for it, PETROLEUM PRODUCTS," as were their phones, their shoes, the vehicles they drove in on, the planes they fly in and countless other items. Hypocrites all.
Next to this article was one about the millions of dollars that will flood our state from outsiders and so called "dark money" sources to unseat Lauren Boebert. While I have tired of her schtick, I don't think the Sentinel, its readers, or the districts residents will want to have their Colorado values represented by a bunch of anonymous donors meddling in our elections.
STEPHEN FULLERTON
Grand Junction
'Gun control' ends with oppression
When I was small, (I moved out of Grand Junction to start first grade in Los Angeles), I used to spend time at Grandma and Grandpa’s house. They didn’t have a lot of books, but one I read over and over was a “coffee table” book of newspaper clippings from the first half of the 20th century. Typical newspaper stuff, pictures and a little text.
When I got to the bit about the Nazi concentration camps, I was appalled. Why didn’t those people get guns and fight back? I knew about guns. Dad hunted. I watched cowboy shows. I saw the pictures of the soldiers. Why did those people allow those horrible things to happen to them? It’s complicated and has taken more than a handful of decades to mostly figure it out.
The simple answer is that there are really bad people, who will do really bad things when they get a chance. These people are aided by “well meaning” but really stupid people who have “feelings” instead of rational thought.
There, I’ve just explained “gun control” for you. Most of the people, especially those writing letters to the Sentinel or “demonstrating” are in the second group. They are organized, manipulated and activated by the first group.
The result of letting these people win, can be seen in the concentration camp pictures in Grandpa’s book.
Oh and for you “good” Democrats and progressives, I really suggest you learn about Stalin versus Lenin, Mao, and Pol Pot. Party membership isn’t a “get out of jail free” card. You’ll get the same treatment as the “ultra MAGA” / “far-right” / "Christian" people you hate so much.
GENE DREHER
Grand Junction
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.