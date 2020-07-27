Let's charge scammers a nuisance tax
We’re going to need some new revenue to just cover the debt service on our new COVID-related borrowing.
I’ve got an idea to help solve this problem.
Have you ever received a call that was not correctly identified by caller ID or an email from a misidentified source? We’ve found that our government at all levels is powerless to stop these scam calls and emails, so why not charge these scammers a nuisance tax, or if you’re a TABORite, a fraudster fee?
These crooks are using our national airwaves to fleece us, so it’s only fair they pay for the privilege.
DAVID AUSTIN
Grand Junction
There's a big difference between 'Brown Shirts" and federal law enforcement
In Friday’s paper, a letter to the editor from Ernie Stech contained the following statement. “ the U.S. government Department of Homeland Security forces that went into Portland, Oregon, are an exact replica of the German Sturmabteilung, or S.A.; also known as stormtroopers.” That statement is not only a lie, but an egregious lie designed to inflame.
Sturmabteilung, or Brown Shirts, were thugs that were the paramilitary part of the Nazi Party from 1920 until the Night of the Long Knives in 1934. They were never part of the German government. They were tasked with defending Hitler.
Federal law enforcement officers are U.S. government employees who have sworn an oath to defend the Constitution. No matter what you think about the wisdom of their mission, they are acting within the law. The comparison between the two is a lie designed to arouse anger and hostility.
“Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth” was the philosophy of Joseph Goebbels. One has to wonder if Mr. Stech is a disciple of Goebbels.
HENRI STAMPER
Grand Junction
We cannot be a united nation without faith in God
I am sure that most people would agree that we have the right to protest peacefully. However, the radicals who are instigating and propagating the riots, violence and destruction of people and property must be condemned and prosecuted. Law and order must be required and adhered to. Why do we allow the lawlessness to continue? Do we not believe in right vs. wrong, evil vs. good? Are we becoming apathetic and not caring enough to protect our God-given rights? Are we becoming a nation of anarchy?
It would appear the answer to these questions is "yes." How sad that we have gone from a nation established by God (Romans 13:1-7) to one who does not fear God (Romans 3:18; Proverbs 1:29-30). We are increasingly willing to call evil good and good evil (Isaiah 5:20-21). How sad that we tolerate evil and do not acknowledge God and do those things that we ought (Romans 1:28). More people today than ever before believe there is no God (Psalms 10:4). The Bible verses quoted herein reveal the underlying core problem is with our hearts. But what is the solution and cure?
The solution lies in our attitude and thinking of who God is. He is the one sovereign God, one who is holy, righteous and just. We must begin to have reverence for Him (Psalms 33: 8-12) if we want our nation to be blessed. This is our duty (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14). Until our hearts are right with God this nation will never again be united for our common good. Hatred, violence, riots, murder and destruction will continue until we come to the realization of what Jesus said to the lawyer who asked what is the greatest commandment in the law? Jesus answered: "You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind, and you shall love your neighbor as yourself" (Matthew 22: 36-39). Have we really grasped the significance and the meaning of Jesus' answer? I think not. However, until we do, as an individual, as a people, as a nation, we will never find the harmony, joy, and peace that we seek and desperately need.
GARY REEDER
Grand Junction
Is America still land of the free?
In progressive America you may not say something if I don't like it.
You may not do something if I don't like it.
You may not read something if I don't like it.
You may not think something if I don't like it
And, if you don't conform to my mob's opinions you may lose your job, have your property vandalized, be physically assaulted, be vilified by the media, or be prosecuted.
Is America still the land of the free?
BARRY LINDSTROM
Montrose
Ex-president Obama has conquered his shyness
America! Amuse me for a brief moment by dropping the significance you insist on placing on skin color. That’s not the real problem. The critical question to be asking: Why is it that every ex-president after leaving the White House has always remained completely out of the political lime light, except for ex-president Barack Hussein Obama?
Everyone can agree that holding the position of POTUS allows each president the erroneous perception that he is bigger than life. We get it, OK? Yet, each of these retired out-of-control egos have faded quietly into the background on January 21st, the day after Inauguration Day, allowing room for the new president to make his own decisions and mistakes, well, except for ex-president Obama. We’ve heard more from him in the last six months than what we ever heard from him when he was POTUS. His communications were suspiciously guarded and infamously short and evasive. Apparently, he has conquered his shyness.
Can you not see that Obama was the catalyst of what we are incorrectly calling race riots? I was in the race riots in the 1960s; these are not race riots. All this vandalism, murdering, arsons have nothing to do with race/color or George Floyd’s death. In the 60s we marched to end the war in Vietnam and to stop the discrimination of minorities. Today, we are being terrorized by "protestors" with the intention of mentally, emotionally, and physically tearing American down to make room for Marxism/communism. Obama had eight years as POTUS to prevent the destruction we are forced to tolerate today. He practically owned Chicago; he could have intervened, but he never lifted a finger to stop Black killings. This is strictly about politics so don’t hide behind race/color. Don’t cop out; just tell it like it is.
BETSY TUTCHTON
Montrose
Read the Constitution and ponder what kind of country we want to live in
I have received a Trump survey on Democratic corruption, and want to share with you what I said to President Trump after answering survey questions:
"Dear President Trump:
I am just an American citizen who has been listening to what you say, and watching what you do these past four years. Here is what I've observed: You assume and accept — even embellish — a lot of untrue and twisted allegations of Democratic corruption among other things. (This survey attests to that.)
And your use of negative rhetoric to vilify and denigrate anyone who does not completely agree with you, has led me to distrust anything you say. Also your willingness to ignore and/or twist the tenets of the Constitution, when it conflicts with your own personal desires, belies the oath you took to uphold the Constitution and serve the people — all of the people — of this great nation; not just yourself. You have hoodwinked a lot of people, and led this country down a dangerous path. You have snuggled up with, and defended, white supremacists and neo-Nazis. Your behavior as president has sullied the office of President of the United States, and trampled the Constitution, in what I would call barnyard manure. You have pledged to "Make America Great Again," but what you are truly doing is making rich people richer, creating more division among our people, and in the process, tearing apart the fabric of our democracy. More money, more violence, name-calling, and chest pounding will not make America great. The strength of our democracy, and all that the Constitution stands for, will make, and keep, America great. Have you read "The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich?" You are repeating what Hitler did to "Make Germany Great Again" after WWI. We all know how that ended. "
To the people of Mesa County:
I encourage you to read the Constitution again, and think deeply about what it says and what it stands for. Then ask yourself what kind of a country you want the United States to be. And write it down. And think about this: All of the news outlets in the world cannot be controlled by the Democrats. They are not so powerful. So just what is "fake news?"
KATHLEEN CONWAY
Grand Junction
'Confessional' letter was self-indulgent conscience-easing
Well, well. The righteous among us boldly willing to out themselves (roll on cue 1 – general sobbing; roll on cue 2 — gentle background harp music) have conducted a group confession (make that a self-imposed faux shaming) via a letter to the editor, tagging onto George Floyd’s death as the vehicle to admit their civic sins of silence.
Presumably better late than never, the multiple signers, citing affiliations with religious organizations, cast themselves prostrate in self-flagellation onto the Sentinel’s editorial page. In further absolution, a public penance of 8 minutes 46 seconds, also silent, will be performed to commemorate Mr. Floyd’s death.
Nice try, but no cigar. Assembling outside Handy Chapel for a few minutes will produce little except ego-stroking by those who missed the train and are now late to piety.
Instead, how about the faithful anointed direct their efforts to a lower profile but an even needier alternative. For example, in the weekend following Mr. Floyd’s death, Chicago experienced 85 shootings, 24 of which were fatal. Does the group even know the victims’ names, or the names of their children or other family members? Pick a street corner on the city’s South Side (any will do) and assemble there for a bit, silently professing the injustices occurring daily. Let us know how it works out.
BUD MARKOS
Grand Junction
We must consult survivors to refine suicide prevention
Adrian Thomas wrote an excellent article on the Grand Junction Police Department's crisis response team (Juyl 20, westernslopenow.com). It pointed out two crucial details about this town:
1. City residents are blessed to have so many Crisis Intervention Trained officers in our city.
2. We continue to suffer from a devastating suicide rate.
The article left me with more questions than answers. The Mind Springs representative quoted in the article said that 75% of 2,000 folks were treated on site. What constitutes on-site treatment? Is it talk therapy, a warm meal, or a sedative injection? Suicide is only 46% related to mental illness, so why is the critical response team responsible for 100% of crisis management? Since we’re treating people in the streets, 54% of whom likely have no history of mental illness, should a physician be riding along with the officers and therapists?
Are the folks in crisis offered basic medical tests to rule out common illnesses known to cause suicidal thinking? (like thyroid imbalance, UTI, pneumonia, extreme hunger, TBI, dehydration, etc) And what happened to the 500 folks who were not treated on site?
Suicide attempts and deaths increase in the 90 days after interaction with mental health practitioners, physicians, and law enforcement. But why? Does crisis create a preexisting condition? Or is it the interaction with professionals? How many of the 500 were served locally? How many were transported to the Front Range? Who is following up with them? That's important because there are follow-up practices that decrease suicide attempts by 40%. We know that a career in law enforcement comes with increase suicide risk. Are they experiencing secondary trauma?
What can we do? We can ask the survivors. There are 13-plus attempt survivors compared to every one soul lost to suicide — and each one of them knows precisely how they’re staying alive each day. They are the unacknowledged experts in this conversation. Let’s ask them what helps, what doesn’t, and then make adjustments accordingly. If that sounds naive, remember the saying "amateurs built the ark and professionals built the Titanic."
ERICA KITZMAN
Grand Junction
Pandemic hysteria is just more nonsense in response to Trump's victory
Elmer Gantry is a 1960 American drama film about a con man and a female evangelist selling religion to small-town America. The best part is when a convert starts barking like a dog.
The point is, we're all subject to subconscious reactions when we're stressed out to an epiphany, good or bad. Ever since the pronouncement of Donald Trump for president, it's stressed out those who thought they had power locked up. To regain power, they've surrendered their dignity and resorted to fields of imagination that put Trump's lies to shame. If it wasn't Russian collusion, it was quid pro quo, resulting in an impeachment trial followed by COVID-19.
There was no Russian collusion, there was no real whistle-blower. The best way to grasp the virulence of COVID-19 is to multiply the number of traffic fatalities in your area by three, for a median average that turns out to be one in 2,300 vs. one in 10 for the Spanish Flu vs. one in 3 for Black Death. Although a respectful practice, for their relative sizes, a mask to protect from viruses has been compared to chicken wire keeping out dust.
Things aren't what we always think. Trump's point is: “It's up to us, the U.S., to determine our fate.” It always has been, and hopefully will be, when the WOKE awaken and when Black Lives Matter becomes Black Life Matters. When those who are driving these narratives and for what reasons are identified, tried and convicted, will we live.
It's about time we're on to the “Elmer Gantry's” playing us. Franklin Roosevelt warned about using fear instead of reason.
What's the next dumb hoax? It's getting personal for the American people. Thanks a lot, Antifa.