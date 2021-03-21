Herman understands the real issues confronting our community
As a father to four kids and someone whose life passion has been working in the restaurant industry, I’m happy to see someone like Abe Herman running for Grand Junction City Council. COVID has been incredibly tough for all of us, and especially for those of us in the service industry.
Abe has made the cost of living in our community an important part of his campaign. It’s nice to finally see someone who views that as a central issue for our city’s residents. Trying to raise a family, make sure they’re getting a good education, and work in a vital industry in our community is a tough balancing act, and adding in housing costs, taxes and everything else can be a strain at times. We need leaders who understand that these are real issues our community members face, and who are working hard to make sure we keep Grand Junction life attainable for all types of people.
I’m also appreciative of Abe’s focus on the amenities in our community. He was the only District E candidate who chose to attend the recent Arts & Culture Candidate Forum hosted by a number of local community groups. What is life here if we don’t have parks, live music, good food, and all of the other things that make Grand Junction a nice place to live? I want my kids to have a beautiful place to grow up, but some City Council candidates seem to think that the city should just pave the roads and keep the lights on, and not focus on those quality of life parts of our city. I’m tired of that myopic thinking.
I’ll be voting for Abe, and I hope you will too.
GAVIN BISTODEAU
Grand Junction
Herman has long-term vision to keep this community great
After graduating from CMU, I chose to remain in Grand Junction and begin my nursing career at St. Mary’s because this is the kind of community in which my fiance and I want to raise a family someday. We love the sense of community, the relatively low cost of living, and the outdoors we enjoy here.
I’m not usually a super politically-involved person, but when it comes to local politics, I think it matters a lot. For the things that will really affect our future — the quality of schools, cost of living, community safety, etc. — there’s really nothing else we vote on that’s more important than our local leadership.
I’m excited that we finally have someone running for City Council who is thinking about the future. Abe Herman’s campaign is focused on the things I care about. He’s prioritizing affordability, so that my future husband, and one day our kids, can still afford to live here on my nurse’s salary and his salary working at CMU to get D-51 kids into postsecondary education. We didn’t get into these careers to get rich, and we want to still be able to afford a high quality of life as we work for our community.
I’m tired of leaders who only want short-term growth over everything else. I want someone on City Council who is looking 50 years into the future for those of us who will still be around, and for our kids and grandkids. Abe is thinking ahead, instead of just choosing short-term gains over my and my kids’ future.
I hope you’ll join me in supporting Abe Herman for City Council, so that this is still the type of community we want to live in 50 years from now.
JANA HORN
Grand Junction
Vote for Jody Green for City Council
Grand Junction! Jody Green is running for Grand Junction City Council and needs your vote!
Here is a bit about him; so you are confident in making your vote.
Jody Green has raised his five children, has 16 grand children and so many more who call him grandpa!
He works tirelessly helping children, widows, veterans, and anyone else who needs a hand; because serving people is what Jody Green does.
He has helped at Mesa County Search and Rescue for over 25 years searching for lost hunters, hikers, mountain bikers, and more.
As a successful business owner, he owned his own construction business for 50 years.
He has trained horses and worked at a vet clinic volunteering and worked on a cattle ranch for years; volunteered at Habitat for Humanity at Restores and construction sites.
He worked relentlessly at Public Land Access Association to keep your public lands open!
Jody Green’s insight into our community’s problems and needs and his willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to his constituent’s questions, and concerns, sets him apart from any other candidate.
Jody Green understands the principles of liberty and will be your best advocate as a constituent for the people as a member of the Grand Junction City Council.
Jody Green has my full support and should yours, also!
Spread the Word! Vote Jody Green!
LINDA BESTLAND
Director, Public Land Access Association
Austin, Colorado